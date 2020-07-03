T

he global pandemic has forced our community to cancel the 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza this year. However, at WBKP radio we are proud to bring you audio from last year’s event.

Please enjoy the sounds of the fireworks and the delight of the crowd as we celebrate our country’s independence, from the safety of our homes!

[BOOM]

“Ahhh!”

[BOOM BOOM BANG BOOM]

“Wow!”

[ka-BOOOM]

“Ooooh WHOA ha ha ha!”

[pffft-snip]

“Aw.”

[pause]

“Is that the—”

[BOOM BOOM]

“Oh good it’s—”

[BOOM BOOM BOOM BANG]

“Whoa!”

[CRACKLE CRACKLE FIZZ]

“I love this one!”

[CRACKLE]

[BOOOOOOM]

“Oh my god, that gave me a heart attack!”

[HISS-POP HISS-POP HISS-POP HISS-POP]

[pop]

“Heh heh.”

[BOOM]

“Here we go!”

[BOOM BOOM]

“U-S-A! U-S-A!”

[BOOM]

“Do you ever wonder what would happen if everyone got sick all at once, though?

[BOOM]

“What?”

[BOOM BOOM BOOM]

“I mean, a hundred thousand people sick and dead… all in a couple of months??”

[BOOM-FIZZ-POP]

“And then what if thousands—MILLIONS—of people started losing their jobs?!”

[POP POP POP]

“Why are you even talking like this?”

[FIZZZZT]

“I know. But—what if that happened?!”

[CRACKLE CRACKLE CRACKLE]

[BOOM BOOM KA-BOOM BOOM]

“And what if all those people were so scared of losing their jobs that they kept showing up for work, even though that meant they could also get sick and die? Because otherwise, they couldn’t pay their rent or mortgage, or their health insurance?”

[RUMBLE RUMBLE RUMBLE]

[POP]

“We’re just trying to enjoy the show.”

[POP POP POP-ITY POP POP]

“Yeah. That would be so messed up, right? I mean, that’s some nightmarish, hellscape stuff.”

[BANG]

“But what if it did happen?”

[BOOM]

“Yeah.”

[RUMBLE]

“And then if they told us, ‘Just wear a mask and nobody will get sick.' But then people start arguing about whether or not they should even be told to wear a mask, and fights would break out about it?”

[KA-BOOM]

“Haha, you’re crazy, man.”

[POP]

“Yeah that's kind of crazy, right?!”

[RUMBLE RUMBLE]

“You know what? If I thought I was gonna die, I would set off fireworks every day.”

[BOOM BOOM BOOM]

“Me too.”

[BOOM]

[POP POP POW POW POP]

[POP]

[BOOM]

“Oh—the finale!”

[BOOM-KA-BOOM POP BOOM KA-POW POP BOOM BOOM RUMBLE RUMBLE]

[BOOOOOOM]

“That was amazing!”

“I can’t wait to come back next year!”