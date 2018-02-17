I walked into the comedy club with a completely open mind. I’m a reasonable person, and I knew that the performer—Kathy Feldman—was known for her shock humor and inflammatory punchlines. I’m not squeamish. I’m not some snowflake. I can take it.

But when she made a joke about weight loss programs in Nazi concentration camps, I just couldn’t handle it. I walked out immediately.

And now I’m organizing a group of similarly outraged individuals to protest outside her next show. I simply cannot live in a world that allows comedians to make jokes about offensive issues. It’s disgusting.

Listen, I’m not Jewish. I don’t have any personal connection to the Holocaust at all. I took very few history classes and know basically nothing about World War II. But that doesn’t stop my outrage!

After all, what if I was Jewish? What if I had a relative who’d been affected by the Nazis? What then?

This isn’t about me. This is about common decency.

So far, I’ve gathered over seven people to join my protest. None of us are Jewish. None of us have any personal stake in the matter. But we all share the same passionate urge to protect other people in the audience who may or may not have been offended by Feldman’s joke about how the best way for a single woman to lose weight is to live in a Nazi-era concentration camp.

If you’re interested in joining our important cause, come down to Dino’s Comedy Stop next to the pawn shop on Marigold. Even if you weren’t in the audience, it’s important that people hear your voice. After all, a comedy club is no place for this kind of humor.

Let’s put an end once and for all to this sort of tasteless rhetoric, and make America a safe and welcoming place for anyone to express themselves without fear of being verbally attacked.