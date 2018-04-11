- 0%
- $0.00
- Zero tip
- Zippo
- Nope
- Nada
- No, sorry
- It’s not you, but it’s not me either. See, it’s just that my life choices have left me overextended as it is, and now after purchasing this $7 coffee, well, I hope you can understand.
- Failing to adequately satisfy social mores
- Still got my student loans
- Paycheck to paycheck, brutha
- Just spent $9.50 on cold-pressed juice—I’m not good at handling money
- B.R.O.K.E.
- Selfish monster
- Please stop judging me, I know you are, even though you aren’t saying anything, just smiling and staring at me and judging me.
- The best things in life are free
- A stitch in time saves nine
- Try not to eat after 7 pm
- A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush
- Thank you, not thank you
- I’m fiscally conservative in Q1
- 🙁
- I.O.U.
- I really am a pretty good tipper, promise, but I just got a bottled water here, so I’m a little confused if I need to feel like a bad person for not giving you extra money to hand me a bottled water???