  • 0%
  • $0.00
  • Zero tip
  • Zippo
  • Nope
  • Nada
  • No, sorry
  • It’s not you, but it’s not me either. See, it’s just that my life choices have left me overextended as it is, and now after purchasing this $7 coffee, well, I hope you can understand.
  • Failing to adequately satisfy social mores
  • Still got my student loans
  • Paycheck to paycheck, brutha
  • Just spent $9.50 on cold-pressed juice—I’m not good at handling money
  • B.R.O.K.E.
  • Selfish monster
  • Please stop judging me, I know you are, even though you aren’t saying anything, just smiling and staring at me and judging me.
  • The best things in life are free
  • A stitch in time saves nine
  • Try not to eat after 7 pm
  • A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush
  • Thank you, not thank you
  • I’m fiscally conservative in Q1
  • 🙁
  • I.O.U.
  • I really am a pretty good tipper, promise, but I just got a bottled water here, so I’m a little confused if I need to feel like a bad person for not giving you extra money to hand me a bottled water???

Suggested for You

How the Vikings Squandered America
More White People Problems
Hook-Up Translation Guide for Girls
Spring Break with Your Parents