L.A Fitness: It’s our cheat day. Live a little.

Domino’s Pizza: We’ll be back in 30 minutes or less, guaranteed. Use the DomiNoPage™ Tracker app for live updates.

FIFA: Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.

Oscars: You can’t handle the truth!

Twitter: #TwitterIsDown #InternetIsHard #LookingIntoIt #DontKnowHowToFixItYet #LetUsKnowIfYouDo #Help

Google: About 6,070,000,000 page not found errors found in 0.051 seconds.

Facebook: Due to yet another data breach, and the 2016 elections, we cannot show you any invitations that you were not planning on attending in the first place.

MySpace: Seriously?

Hotmail: See MySpace.

Wikipedia: The HTTP 404, 404 Not Found, and 404 error message is Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) standard response code, in computer network communications, to indicate that the client was able to communicate with a given server (Server [computing], a system that responds to requests across a computer network worldwide to provide, or help to provide, a network or data service, source: Wikipedia), but the server could not find what was requested. (Source: Wikipedia). You can read (Read [process], decoding symbols in order to construct or derive meaning, source: Wikipedia again) more about this error in any of the 292 languages by clicking on your preferred language (Language is a system that consists of the development, acquisition, maintenance and use of complex systems of communication, particularly the human ability to do so; and a language is any specific example of such a system, source: Wikipedia obviously).

YouTube: The page not found error will display after this 30-second ad about things we think you’re interested in because you once looked them up on your browser. If we show this ad every fifteen minutes, you might give in though, right?

Poetry Foundation: We tell this with a sigh, / As we often do: / Two ISPs presented their brochures, and we— / We took the less expensive one, / And that has made all this mess.

Netflix: A Netflix Original Error Message Presents: Because your roommate’s friend’s sister’s teacher’s cousin’s dog might have watched this message, we thought you might like it: “We’re working on it.”

Harvard: Please enter your SAT score, upload three letters of recommendations, an essay about an unusual circumstance in your life, and another about the list of books you’ve read in the past twelve months with a summary of each book not exceeding 500 words each. We look forward to consider your request to view our page not found error message. A waitlist shall be announced three weeks after the Fall deadline.

New York Times: Democracy is dead. What’s the point?

IRS: We’ll be back up shortly. However, you can still make the mandatory payment here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here or here.

Chase Bank: Your request to view an error message has been declined. Minimum requirements: savings of at least $250,000, two cars, one house, and a credit score over 750. Your credit score also dropped 15 points. Come back soon.