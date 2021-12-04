The structured essay is a sublime and enthralling way of communicating. Many rules govern the writing of this kind of essay—rules that must never be broken. Every grade-school student gets acquainted with the joy of writing the five-paragraph essay at some point. This kind of essay is perfect for introducing to young students a love of rigid structure in writing. When an English teacher assigns a five-paragraph essay and peer review, his or her whole class jumps for joy because this kind of essay is truly a thrill to both read and write. Having perfect structure in an academic essay is imperative because it makes the author sound pedantic and more scholarly, it does not require individual thought, and it is repetitive, which helps students reach required word counts.

Using perfect structure in an academic essay is imperative for commendable writing because it makes the author sound pedantic and more scholarly. To be taken seriously, writers of all ages and education levels must write in a clinical and dry way. Points and anecdotes must be illustrated tortuously by using tremendously colossal words and sentences that do not quite qualify as run-on. This is a decisive element of the well-executed structured essay. If the author states things in a straightforward way, the essay will be perceived as too informal, and the author will not be respected by the academic community. A typical essay could be covered in a single slide PowerPoint, but presenting a PowerPoint does not make one look intelligent like writing a five-page scholarly academic paper does.

Writing essays with perfect structure is uncomplicated and pleasurable because it requires little individual thought. Younger students tend to write with too much creativity and originality, which makes their essays sound unprofessional. Teachers expeditiously introduce structure to exterminate this imaginativeness. Frequently, students are given a thesis to defend, and with the introduction of structure, the essay almost “writes itself” because students need only recapitulate the thesis and add more descriptions. This is perfect. The bane of every essay is originality—if an essay is too original, the author will be labeled as a nonconforming radical who is unsafe for society. Thus, authors and teachers have an obligation to carve every “shape” of essay to fit into that round hole, else society may very well collapse.

Nothing makes an author sound like a fool more than writing an essay that is too brief. The traditional essay structure taught ubiquitously gets rid of this problem by introducing repetition into the essay. Repetition allows students to come up with a minimal amount of original material (often just a thesis) and state it in several different ways to make their point very clear—and more importantly intelligent and loquacious sounding. Abraham Lincoln once said that it is “[b]etter to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and to remove all doubt,” but if one is going to say anything, they should say a lot in order to avoid people thinking of them as a fool—they should say so much that they are thought a genius for thinking of so much to say. The simplest way to do this is to come up with one uncomplicated idea and stretch it out as much as possible, adding filler where needed. This is exactly what essay structure achieves.

In conclusion, having perfect organization in an academic essay is crucial because it makes the author sound more learned, it does not require original cogitation, and it is repetitious, which aids students in achieving mandatory word counts. This structure is valid for all types of essays and should be applied without thought. Students learn this important skill when they are young, and it stays with them for the duration of their lives, because everyone knows that five-paragraph essays are commonly used in a wide variety of careers, including but not limited to elementary school teachers, middle school English teachers, and high school English teachers. Many of the students of today will be, in the future, the English teacher who assigns this wonderful essay format and continues the cycle of joy.

More Like This

Comedy Courses