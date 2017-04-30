Are you ready to get spooked?

1. The scarecrow was in the basement.

2. The scarecrow was in the aquarium.

3. The scarecrow was in the government.

4. The scarecrow was in the macrame.

5. The scarecrow was in the Bible.

6. The scarecrow was in the submarine.

7. The scarecrow was in the hurricane.

8. The scarecrow was in The Martian.

9. The scarecrow was in the barbershop.

10. The scarecrow was in the bibliography.

11. The scarecrow was in the scarecrow.

12. The scarecrow was in the mayonnaise.

13. The scarecrow was in the EVERYWHERE!!!