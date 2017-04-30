Are you ready to get spooked?

1. The scarecrow was in the basement.

giphy-4

2. The scarecrow was in the aquarium.

giphy-5

3. The scarecrow was in the government.

giphy-6

4. The scarecrow was in the macrame.

giphy-7

5. The scarecrow was in the Bible.

giphy-9

6. The scarecrow was in the submarine.

giphy-8

7. The scarecrow was in the hurricane.

giphy-10

8. The scarecrow was in The Martian.

giphy-11

9. The scarecrow was in the barbershop.

giphy-12

10. The scarecrow was in the bibliography.

giphy (2).gif

11. The scarecrow was in the scarecrow.

giphy-3

12. The scarecrow was in the mayonnaise.

giphy (1).gif

13. The scarecrow was in the EVERYWHERE!!!

scarecrow GIF

