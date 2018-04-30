The White House correspondent’s dinner was this past Saturday and the material was controversial, to say the least.

Michelle Wolf, of The Daily Show fame, was invited to perform and did not hold back. Wolf was particularly criticized for her jokes about Sarah Huckabee Sanders, particularly her comment about Sanders' “perfect smokey eye” made of burnt facts.

This is clearly an attack on Sanders’ looks and nothing else. There is no other way to interpret this joke. What you may not have caught is that, in fact, all of Wolf's jokes were ruthless attacks on physical appearance.

“[Trump] wants to give teachers guns, and I support that because then they can sell them for things they need, like supplies.”

Now, many people might think this is a comment about how teachers are horribly underpaid and have to buy their own school supplies. But did you know that women refer to make-up as “supplies?” This is what Wolf was referring to. She was making fun of teachers who have to buy their own makeup. Because how can a kid pay attention to their old textbook that they share with five other kids when their teacher is ugly? It's just an unreasonable request, but don't drag the teachers for it, Wolf.

“It turns out the president is the one pussy you’re not allowed to grab.”

This one was so petty. I know it sounds like she’s alluding to the infamous “grab them by the pussy” video, as well as commenting on how it’s hard to get the president to show up for anything work-related. But this is actually a crude joke about his inability to grow hair. Trump is famous for his unusual hairstyle covering his huge bald spot and his inability to grow a beard. Implying that someone can't grab the president because he can’t grow a beard and juxtaposing it with pubic hair? That type of imagery does not belong at an event such as this! Shame on you, Michelle Wolf!

“I think what no one in this room wants to admit is that Trump has helped all of you…You helped create this monster and now you’re profiting off of him.”

This…well this is just absurd. This is, plain and simple, accusing the entire room of creating Frankenstein's monster, a beast famous for his ugliness and scorned by villagers for his homely appearance. To suggest that Trump was the ugly creation of journalists who collected body parts, created a secret lab, sewed together and then animated a corpse is not only incorrect but an irresponsible suggestion. It's absurd for anyone to think that, let alone joke about it in front of a roomful of people! And sure, the monster was ugly, but why fixate on that? There is no other way to interpret that statement, Michelle. You are caught.

“Flint still doesn’t have clean water.”

Are you saying everyone who lives in Flint, Michigan washes with dirt? Are you saying they’re dirty and ugly, Michelle? Sure sounds like it and that’s all we’ll look into. No reason to analyze this any further.

Michelle Wolf claims to be a feminist, but would a feminist lace what would at first appear to be thought-provoking jokes with petty attacks on looks? I don’t think so.

What she presented was a disgrace. To those saying that what she did took courage, wit, and intelligence clearly don't understand what the White House Correspondent’s Dinner is all about. It is about getting together in a room, in our fanciest black-tie attire, having a few drinks, and burying our heads in the sand together.