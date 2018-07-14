All of the text for these erasure poems comes from transcripts of various interviews with Hulk Hogan from 1985-2013. I didn't adjust the order of anything from the original interviews, these are all Hulk's words. I only removed the interviewers' questions, cut down Mr. Hogan's answers, and rearranged them on the page. Read Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 here.
HOGAN SET TO LEAD TNA, SAYS IT WILL “FOCUS ON WRESTLING”
NYPost.com, Apr. 2012
really feeling the vibe.
so fast, we’re almost
going shelf to shelf.
momentum-shifting moment
momentum-shifting moves,
then it shifted to the beer-drinking
becoming the bad guy,
I have this huge monster idea
If I’m wrong, you probably won’t see me again
because I’ll be hightailing it out of here.
it’s like a volcano that's ready to explode.
we keep rolling forward
you never know.
HULK HOGAN HEADING TO NEW ZEALAND
Stuff.co.nz, Feb. 2012
we really want to make a good footprint everywhere we go
You tell me when your next summer is
and that's when I'll be there.
take us around your beautiful country
and showing us the sights.
My friends Butch and Luke – the Bushwhackers,
have told me all about how beautiful the place is.
I was so busy wrestling and
running around chasing my tail
I never had a chance to come your way.
I was a bad guy for a while,
then a good guy for a while
I had the normal problems
like everybody else does
with paying the bills and that sort of thing
HULK HOGAN INTERVIEW: “I'LL BE IN THE WRESTLING BUSINESS UNTIL THE DAY I DIE”
Digital Spy, Jan. 2012
I don't know what happened,
it seems like I've been missing out.
I did pretty good for a few days!
I'm sure I will get physically involved
I usually do even though
I try to keep my nose out of everybody's business
‘Can you get everyone over there?'
especially the guys
we call the shooters,
You need to break these guys in
‘Can you fly?'
it kind of freaked me out
they wait
it makes them more tangible.
the bells ring
it goes, ‘Oh yeah!'
this machine
it's yelling and screaming at you,
‘What you gonna do, brother?!'
I think that's the coolest.
when the lady said something about
her blood pressure going up,
that made me feel good and it's kind of cool.
My usual answer is, ‘Oh no, come on, no I don't',
but now I'm saying thank you and trying
to be cool about it
take the tag and start punching people
and throwing them around,
this cop
with a young partner who is in love
and he gets killed in the line of duty
and she falls in love with me
and it gets really crazy. I turned that down.
Things are cool.
HULK HOGAN MEDICAL PROBLEMS, BOBBY ROODE INTERVIEW
TWNPNews, Jan. 2012
They had to drill
a f**king
hole
in my face!