All of the text for these erasure poems comes from transcripts of various interviews with Hulk Hogan from 1985-2013. I didn't adjust the order of anything from the original interviews, these are all Hulk's words. I only removed the interviewers' questions, cut down Mr. Hogan's answers, and rearranged them on the page. Read Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 here.

HOGAN SET TO LEAD TNA, SAYS IT WILL “FOCUS ON WRESTLING”

NYPost.com, Apr. 2012

w

e are focusing on the wrestlingreally feeling the vibe.

so fast, we’re almost

going shelf to shelf.

momentum-shifting moment

momentum-shifting moves,

then it shifted to the beer-drinking

becoming the bad guy,

I have this huge monster idea

If I’m wrong, you probably won’t see me again

because I’ll be hightailing it out of here.

it’s like a volcano that's ready to explode.

we keep rolling forward

you never know.

HULK HOGAN HEADING TO NEW ZEALAND

Stuff.co.nz, Feb. 2012

we really want to make a good footprint everywhere we go

You tell me when your next summer is

and that's when I'll be there.

take us around your beautiful country

and showing us the sights.

My friends Butch and Luke – the Bushwhackers,

have told me all about how beautiful the place is.

I was so busy wrestling and

running around chasing my tail

I never had a chance to come your way.

I was a bad guy for a while,

then a good guy for a while

I had the normal problems

like everybody else does

with paying the bills and that sort of thing

HULK HOGAN INTERVIEW: “I'LL BE IN THE WRESTLING BUSINESS UNTIL THE DAY I DIE”

Digital Spy, Jan. 2012

I don't know what happened,

it seems like I've been missing out.

I did pretty good for a few days!

I'm sure I will get physically involved

I usually do even though

I try to keep my nose out of everybody's business

‘Can you get everyone over there?'

especially the guys

we call the shooters,

You need to break these guys in

‘Can you fly?'

it kind of freaked me out

they wait

it makes them more tangible.

the bells ring

it goes, ‘Oh yeah!'

this machine

it's yelling and screaming at you,

‘What you gonna do, brother?!'

I think that's the coolest.

when the lady said something about

her blood pressure going up,

that made me feel good and it's kind of cool.

My usual answer is, ‘Oh no, come on, no I don't',

but now I'm saying thank you and trying

to be cool about it

take the tag and start punching people

and throwing them around,

this cop

with a young partner who is in love

and he gets killed in the line of duty

and she falls in love with me

and it gets really crazy. I turned that down.

Things are cool.

HULK HOGAN MEDICAL PROBLEMS, BOBBY ROODE INTERVIEW

TWNPNews, Jan. 2012

They had to drill

a f**king

hole

in my face!