I

am the Inept GeneticistI’m here to tell my taleOf protocols I don’t followWhen I get your saliva in the mail

The company at which I work

They charge a hefty fee

For our eager customers

To identify their ancestry

I empty all the packages

And put spit in the apparatus

That identifies one’s heritage

And quantifies one’s status

I calculate percentages

And find one’s place of derivation

And send that back to purchasers

Awaiting genetic validation

I am the Inept Geneticist

Though not so inept as cavalier

For I frequently “adjust” results

So clients hear what they want to hear

For everyone just yearns to know

That their existence is germane

That perhaps they are descended

From a king like Charlemagne

Or perhaps they are the heirs of one like

Lincoln, Jefferson or Kennedy

Perhaps they have some Viking

Or Samurai in their identity

I’m inclined to invent percentages

To make you Roman, Spartan or Greek

I’ve found that people do not care

When their genealogy I tweak

I am the Inept Geneticist

Though I’ve had no one complain

When I tell them their great grandma

Was once the queen of Spain

I’ve alerted scores of patrons

They descend from Queen Victoria

And every time I tell them this

It creates a great euphoria

Who’s to say you’re not related

To that guy Albert Einstein?

Why can’t I be creative

With your genetic timeline?

It’s actually pretty likely

Your grandfather was a Czar

It’s probably also probable

Your aunt was Joan of Arc

I am the Inept Geneticist

While inept, not buffoon nor fool

When I analyze the DNA

Contained in the tubes of drool

All my clients are so satisfied

When I send their dossier

Which inexplicably indicates

They’re 25 percent Bouvier

I see their spirits soar as they

Open up their data

And find they have the same genes as

Al Capone or Manuel Noriega

We are all so very certain

That it’s by now axiomatic

That we are all where we are

Because we’re likely aristocratic

I am the Inept Geneticist

While unreliable I do have worth

As I augment the circumstances of

Our clients’ places of birth

What’s the harm in letting someone think,

Who cares if they get spirited,

Believing they have an Aztec forebear

Who built the Teotihuacan pyramid

Perhaps at the banks of the Amazon

Their grandma shot darts from bamboo

Perhaps she once charmed cobras

Somewhere in Kathmandu

We know we came from somewhere else

So let’s make it somewhere more beguiling

So we can feel superior to all of

Those immigrants we like reviling

I am the Inept Geneticist

And I’ve got spare chromosomes aplenty

To tell you that your grandfather was

Babe Ruth or Roberto Clemente

I also have some DNA belonging

To Julius Caesar

I’ll vouch for its authenticity

For I keep it in my freezer

Perhaps I’ll make you sired by

Hudson, Columbus or Magellan

Perhaps your great great grandmother

Hailed from Troy and was named Helen

Perhaps I’ll decide your ancestors

Schoonered over the prairie

Or maybe your great uncle

Once dated Typhoid Mary

I am the Inept Geneticist

I’ll make your uncle be Beethoven

For all these strands of nucleotides

Can surely be unwoven

And reassembled carefully just so

You’ll be a descendant of Gandhi

Or maybe your great aunt could be

Charlotte or Emily Bronte

I make all of this is possible

With just a tinge of some fine tuning

And suddenly you’re someone new

A cousin of Da Vinci or de Kooning

I can make you be related to

Someone cool like Galileo Galilei

I can also make you long lost kin

Of reclusive Harper Lee

I am the Inept Geneticist

Though I have a college degree

I just like letting people think

Their aunt was Sacagawea

And who’s to say that Rosa Parks

Wasn’t aunt to several dozens?

Who’s to say that Benjamin Franklin

Didn’t have millions of cousins?

I can make you be 100 percent Dutch

Like that Van Gogh guy named Vince

I can make you poised for stardom

As kin to Beyonce, Cher or Prince

If you send me your saliva

You know a good surprise awaits

You’ll suddenly be related to

Henry Ford, Steve Jobs or Bill Gates

I am the Inept Geneticist

So send to me your best spitting

And for you I’ll manufacture

A heritage more befitting

I’ll give you a great great uncle

Who signed the Declaration of independence

I’ll fabricate a Civil War veteran

And make you his descendant

I’ll make Winston Churchill be your uncle

I’ll make Amelia Earhart be your aunt

I’ll make your grandpa a general

Like Patton, Sherman or Grant

For if it is one thing I’m sure

No one wants to be just typical

And the welcome we got in America

Is not necessarily reciprocal

I am the Inept Geneticist

And while precision’s not my forte

When you send your spit to me

What I send back will make your day!

I will tell you that you are noble

Kingly (or queenly) and imperial

But most importantly I will let you know

Your existence is not wholly immaterial

I’ll tell you that your DNA suggests

That you are descended from ones majestic

For every so often we need to escape

Our lives and chores domestic

So while you are condemning

Those illegal immigrants in the press

You can tell yourself that you must be

A real duke or real duchess.