W

e’re only a few months away from the much-anticipated release of the Mamma Mia! franchise’s next blockbuster, Mamma Mia! 2: Infinity Wedding, and this one is going to feature one of the most intense storylines in the Mama Mia! Universe (MMU).

Since the release of Mamma Mia! nearly ten years ago, fans have been dissecting each scene and gathering clues about likely plot points in the sequel, and SPOILER ALERT, for many of your favorite characters, the outcome looks grim.

Mamma Mia! 2: Infinity Wedding will revolve around the introduction of the Titan Thanos, who many believe is Sophie Sheridan’s real father. This was hinted at the end of Mamma Mia, when Sophie was able to hold one of the Infinity Rings—wedding rings forged from the six singularities that were present before the creation of the universe—despite being mortal, or so we thought. She was then taken to the hospital and an X-Ray revealed that she had blood that one doctor simply described as “not exactly Greek.”

You may also recall the scene in Mamma Mia! where Donna tells Sophie that “neither Sam, Bill, or Harry could be [Sophie’s] father, because they’re not purple and from outer space,” which was a big clue for many fans of MMU graphic novels.

There was also a scene at Sophie’s bachelorette party where Donna, Tanya, and Rosie appear to fly surrounded by a mysterious blue light. This light, if you stuck around for the fourth of twelve end-credit cut scenes, is the Tesseract, which contains the Space Ring, which in addition to flight and teleportation, also grants whoever wears it the ability to sing in a really catchy way.

Now for what to expect in Mamma Mia! 2: Infinity Wedding. Expect Bjorn Ulvaeus and Rita Wilson to return as the Greek god and goddess characters and use their powers to try to stop Thanos from ruining Sophie and Sky’s honeymoon, but fans of the graphic novels know not to get too attached to these two.

We can also expect at least one rock opera-style ballad from Thanos (a surprisingly sonorous John Brolin) and an epic showdown between Sky and Thanos in the lobby of the Hotel Saturn, where Sophie and Sky are enjoying their extended honeymoon.

A third Mamma Mia! film is already in production which will continue the plotlines begun in Mamma Mia! 2: Infinity Wedding, and if the name is any indicator, it is likely that Sky and Sophie’s wedding will still be going on in it, but will Sky be around for it? An MMU deep dive will tell you yes, but perhaps not in his mortal form*.

* He will likely return as the entity known as the Cosmic Egg, which he becomes after swallowing the Soul Ring in a comical scene involving too much baklava.