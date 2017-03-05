What’s so funny about old people?
- Even Lord Glaxnor can’t stand them: Lord Glaxnor Says All Old People Must Die
- They don’t appreciate things like the “Senior Menu”: Total Crocs: Suze Orman, Other People’s Pets, and Old People
- Not much, if you’re driving behind one on a two-lane road: You Drive Me Crazy
- Watching them stave off death, one workout at a time: Dear Old People at the Gym
- They still sleep with dolls when they get lonely: Japanese “Social Security” Dolls for Elderly to be Poorly Made in America
- The way they position their carts to block traffic in grocery stores: The War on Rudeness
- When they embarrass themselves trying to lift heavy things: Old Dude and the Antique Fire Alarm
- They steal stuff too: Forty Dollars with a Vengeance
- All they can do is sneeze online: Old Man Sneezing
- Conversing with them about the same thing every Christmas: How You Spent Christmas Day