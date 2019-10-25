I

Grand Central Terminal

f you like the hustle and bustle of a major city for work or play, you will find plenty of stimulation in the Big Apple, also known as New York City. A suggested place to begin exploring is the Grand Central Terminal in Midtown Manhattan. From this location, you can check out several family-friendly and educational destinations without breaking your budget.

A very hectic place indeed, the Grand Central Terminal is not only a major transportation hub, but it is also home to a rich historical past embedded in a massive structure housing a modern shopping complex. Built-in the early 1800s, this once modest train station grew leaps and bounds to host and preserve many architectural relics of historical relevance. Learn its history by taking a self-guided audio tour which may lead you to study an intricate gold leaf-painted ceiling of Zodiac designs on the Main Concourse. Stop by a modern bar that houses a century-old leaded glass window and 13th-century hand-painted ceilings. You could spend the entire day shopping and dining at this terminal and if you are a tourist, located nearby to spend a relaxing evening and extend your stay overnight.

Secret Gardens of Manhattan

Manhattan is not only home to skyscrapers and steel buildings, but it also boasts of hidden garden sanctuaries that provide a temporary escape to be closer to nature. The sounds of waterfalls are especially calming and soothing and one doesn't need to travel beyond the city outskirts to find them. In mid-Manhattan, you can locate a variety of aesthetically pleasing gardens lined with park benches and lushes greenery, flora and fauna. These are hidden between concrete buildings and sometimes on a rooftop. Some of these gardens are designed with manmade waterfalls.such as the multi-step cascading waterfall, the classic tidefall and an embedded glass-tunnel waterfall. These attractions are within a 20-minute drive from the Grand Central Terminal and are spread out along 1st, 2nd and 3rd Avenue as well as between 6th and 7th Avenue. It is ideal if you have a walking map of this area.

The American Museum of Natural History

Manhattan is home to at least a dozen major museums if you are looking for a quiet place to explore art, culture, science and natural history. Spend at least an entire day exploring the American Museum of Natural History which spans an area of 2 million square feet. Admission to the museum is either free or pay as you go at the ticket booth. Free admission is granted to school students within New York and camp visitors. However, to avoid long ticket lines, it is recommended that you purchase the standard admission fees online.

Being colossal in space, this museum is perfect for housing the ancient dinosaur exhibits such as the Tyrannosaurus rex which spans 12 to 13 feet high and 40 to 43 feet long. If you are searching for an out-of-this-world experience, you can enter an 87-foot-diameter space theater to catch a glimpse of the mysterious dark universe while marveling at the breathtaking views of constellations, galaxies and other observable celestial objects. This venue is reachable from the Grand Central Terminal by taking a 20-minute subway ride.

Federal Reserve Bank

If you are looking for an economic lesson on the value of gold as regulated by the federal government, consider a tour of the Federal Reserve Bank. Conducted five days a week, this exclusive tour is limited to one hour and accepts at most 25 people per session. The general public is advised to reserve a spot 30 days in advance. School visits are welcome but priority is given to those hailing from the Federal Reserve's Second District.

You can download lesson plans geared toward middle school and high school on the bank website before your visit. Security is tight and tours are promptly executed, hence, be prepared to be punctual and limit what you carry with you. Although wheelchair accessible, this institution does not permit strollers on its premises. This venue is accessible from the Grand Central Terminal by taking either the No. 4 or 5 train to Fulton Street Station and then taking a three-minute walk.

Although hailed as the most expensive place to live in New York, Midtown Manhattan offers tourists affordable and sometimes free admission to its attractions. As part of the city that never sleeps, this borough of Manhattan has something to offer everyone.