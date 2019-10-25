T

Keep Working and Creating

he majority of well-known authors will tell you that the most hardest part of publishing a book is actually getting down to business and actually writing the book. If that seems like a head-scratching paradox, consider that the art of creating a novel, short story, or biography can require concentration, dedication, intention, and determination—all simultaneously. If you want to join the famous select people with popular books everyone wants to read and get their hands on, here are three critical steps to take to get that book written.

No one can claim they sat down and wrote a 400-page novel from beginning to end in one week. Life happens, and distractions abound. Your characters may need rewrites as they grow and change, your body needs proper nutrition so you have to consume food, and your psyche requires a good night's rest. During all these downtimes, your characters and story may be forgotten for a short time while you continue to create your life story, and that is okay. Write a chapter when you can, but always keep creating, and you will eventually get a publishing deal with a literary agent.

Know and Understand Yourself

Each person creates in their own way, so knowing yourself is one of the best things you can do if you want to write a book. You may be the driven type that needs to focus on a single thing for hours or days at a time, or you may be the type of person that plans their day in hour sections to accomplish different life events. No matter how you live your life, if you understand how you think and create, you can work with yourself instead of against yourself while writing. Demanding that you become someone you are not for the sake of creating a book will only end in frustration.

Listen Attentively

You could believe you're inventing the story as you go along, but publishing agents like Mark Gottlieb can tell when an author listens to the characters tell their own story instead of forcing a conversation the author wants to be told. Listen to your characters as they unfold. Chances are you could learn that the story doesn’t follow the path you expected, and you could be surprised where it ends up and thrilled at the characters you help create.

You can become an author and coax the book deep down in your heart, but you must be able to commit and sacrifice your time, understand how you create, and listen when and how the story is being told. Success means never giving up, so keep writing and doing your thing.