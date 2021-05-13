Hello everyone, thank you all for coming to Social Cooking Night at the Santa Monica Community Center. You’re in for a real treat, because tonight we’re going to be making an obscure Chinese dish called Ancient Zodiac Noodles. To all my first-timers, I promise that tonight will be easygoing and full of laughter.

Sorry, did I just say laughter? I meant tears. Lots of tears. Because this recipe is painstakingly complicated and also surprisingly dangerous.

We’re going to start by arranging all the sauces in order from darkest to lightest. I know they’re all shades of brown, but at least there are only 88 of them. Did you know that the number 88 is extremely lucky in Chinese culture? Cool, right?

By the way, some of you might be missing a couple sauces. It’s not a big deal, but you’ll just have to run down to the Chinese supermarket. Tyler, you took a semester of Mandarin right? You know what, don’t worry about it. You’ll figure it out.

Tonight, we’re going to be making noodles by hand. The goal is for everyone to end up with 60 noodles. That’s not a lucky number or anything, so don’t stress. However, it is incredibly important that each noodle be thinner than the last. Otherwise, it’s considered extremely bad luck, and could result in the unexpected death of one of your relatives. I’m not superstitious, but it has happened to me on more than three occasions. So do what you want, but my noodles will be getting thinner.

Next, we'll be boiling our noodles. To determine the duration, we simply take the number of noodles in the room, divide that by the number of participants who were born in the year of the Ox, then multiply that by the square root of your grandmother’s maiden name. Pretty standard stuff.

Okay, this is where things get a bit tricky…

See that jade dagger that looks like a serpent eating another serpent? That’s the Ancestral Umami Blade. We’re going to take turns drawing blood in order to summon extra umami flavor. Don’t worry, it’s technically not witchcraft by legal standards and I have Neosporin.

That brings us to the Demon Ghost of Lu-Bei, a notoriously brutal Qin Dynasty general whose umami we'll be stealing for our noodles. He may or may not appear during our ceremony, because nothing pisses him off more than having his umami stolen.

If that happens, one of you will have to engage him in a knife fight using the Ancestral Umami Blade in order to banish him back into the Shadow Realm. It's important that you do not lose the knife fight, otherwise you'll be the one that gets banished.

We’ll cover the specifics later on, but honestly, I don’t think you need to worry about it. According to these scrolls, the Demon Ghost of Lu-Bei has only appeared like nine times. And four of those times, they were able to defeat him. You’ll be fine.

By the way, did I already ask if anyone here is Egyptian?

Michael, you are?

Damn. Sorry bud, but you won’t be able to participate today.

Like I said earlier, this is an ancient Chinese recipe and to be honest, they were kind of racist back then. Yeah, something about how “Egyptians bring bad vibes” or something. It’s a rough translation, but I can read this part right here and it definitely says, “No Egyptians.” So I’ll go ahead and email you a refund. Don’t worry, the front desk will still validate. Alright everyone, say goodbye to Michael.

Byyyyye Michael!

Okay, after tossing your noodles into the skillet, you’ll have to do something with sesame seeds, sichuan peppercorns, and pig’s feet. This part of the recipe is written in a regional Sichuan variation of archaic Chinese. I could translate it for you, but from my experience, it’s much more rewarding if you do it yourself. So while you’re all learning archaic Chinese, I’m going to be handing out some coleslaw. It’s not Chinese or even related to this recipe at all, but I have a bunch left over from my previous class. We made Texas barbecue!

After that, it’ll pretty much be ready to serve. There’s just one last thing. As the name suggests, this dish is all about the Chinese zodiac. And just as the animals of the Zodiac competed against one another, so shall we—in Chinese bare-knuckle boxing.

As the tradition goes, the first person to be knocked unconscious will not be able to eat with us, and will instead spend the duration of the meal operating the lazy susan. In fact, the first person to ever get sucker-punched was named Susan, hence the name!

Lastly, if any of that was confusing or if you have any questions, be sure to ask me now. Because once this class gets going, we’re not allowed to speak to one another until someone gets KO’d.

Ready?

Let’s cook!