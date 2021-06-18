Lookbook model wearing parachute pants: Cool, casual, laid-back confidence. Tapers perfectly at his ankles, creating a sporty silhouette. Cargo pockets carry things like a pocket knife, a flask, and extra rolls of film for his vintage 50mm camera.

Me wearing the same parachute pants: A filthy man from 2004 with an actual parachute tied around his waist. Pants completely obscure my sneakers from view, creating a trash bag silhouette. Can't for the life of me, remember which cargo pocket I put my keys in.

Lookbook model wearing a baseball cap: An up-and-coming rapper chilling on the hood of a low rider with his crew and multiple women. They all rock the same cap, demonstrating their unity and commitment to the streets.

Me wearing the same baseball cap: Short Round from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. Seventh-grade energy.

Lookbook model wearing a camouflage jacket: Urban, rebellious, non-conformist who scales the side of buildings and hangs out on fire escapes in downtown Paris. Does parkour but also writes poetry.

Me wearing the same camouflage jacket: Constantly burdened by the anxiety of potentially running into a real veteran and having to explain myself. Still can't spell camouflage without autocorrect.

Lookbook model wearing Gore-Tex techwear: Post-apocalyptic warrior. Member of the resistance. Strapped with the latest tech with hidden zip pockets everywhere for holding passports, night vision goggles, and burner phones. Recently hacked the Keystone Pipeline.

Me wearing the same Gore-Tex techwear: Suburban Matrix wannabe. Profusely sweaty armpits. Body odor trapped inside what feels like a sauna suit. Always tangled in the excessive amount of buckles, velcro, and loose straps. Recipient of confused stares inside Bed Bath and Beyond.

Lookbook model wearing a bucket hat: Tattoo-covered b-boy doing a headspin on top of a police car as the officer cheers him on. Retro, fun, and silly, but also masculine and oozing with swagger.

Me wearing the same bucket hat: Toad from Super Mario Brothers.

Lookbook model wearing an insulated bomber jacket: Ethnically ambiguous, talented graffiti artist based in Hong Kong but currently working on a project in Milan. Carries around a rucksack filled with spray paint, a sketch pad, a gas mask, and a watch given to him by Steve Aoki.

Me wearing the same insulated bomber jacket: The puffy poofball cursing to himself as he struggles to open a plastic bag in the produce section of Kroger.

Lookbook model wearing a crossbody fanny pack: Chiseled jaw, piercing green eyes, somehow both sexy and practical at the same time. Grew up as a military brat, speaks three languages, and is a hugely popular DJ in Stockholm where he's sponsored by Absolut Vodka and Audemars Piguet.

Me wearing the same crossbody fanny pack: A dad carrying diapers.