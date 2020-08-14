J

[ joh ]Pronounced: “jo”Rhymes with: “schmoe”Common mispronunciations: Go, Yo!, JoooooeHow to remember: Joe is slang for coffee and Coffee is a nickname for all men named Joe.

Donald

[ don-ld ]

Pronounced: “dawn-old”

Rhymes with: “raw ‘n’ old”

Common mispronunciations: Ronald, Johnald, McGonagall

How to remember: McDonald’s – Mc – ‘s = Donald

Mike

[ mahyk ]

Pronounced: “my khh”

Rhymes with: “yikes!”

Common mispronunciations: Matt, Mark

How to remember: Mike is short for “open mic night.”

Mitch

[ mich ]

Pronounced: “mmmmmitch”

Rhymes with: “Richie Rich”

Common mispronunciations: Match, Munch, Mr. Itch

How to remember: Mitch is also the nickname for the state of Michigan.

Chuck

[ chuhk ]

Pronounced: “chuk”

Rhymes with: “yu-uck”

Common mispronunciations: Chunk, Shuck, Shaq

How to remember: You can buck a Chuck, but you can’t chuck a buck.

John

[ jon ]

Pronounced: “jon”

Rhymes with: “Jon”

Common mispronunciations: Jon, Johnald, Jean Val Jean

How to remember: If you can’t remember a white male politician’s name, go with John.