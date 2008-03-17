Funny Away Messages >> I’m Out Like…

I’m out like Christopher Reeve in a game of Twister.

I’m out this bitch like a bloody tampon.

I’m out like your ass in public.

I’m out like a porch light in the ghetto.

I’m out like Christopher Reeve in a decathlon.

I’m out like an epileptic in a calligraphy contest.

I’m out like Stephen Hawking in the hokey pokey.

I’m out like Al Sharpton in a KKK election.

I’m out like an Al Queda trio diffusing a bomb.

I’m out like John Kerry versus Dubya in beer pong.

I’m out like THE SEVENTH SENSE, COMING APRIL 28TH. In a world where nothing is certain, only Haley Joel Osment sees exactly WHO’S READING OTHER PEOPLE’S AWAY MESSAGES. (This away message is rated PG-13 for bold assumptions.)

I’m out like me. (I was the fat kid in dodgeball.)

I’m out like a light bulb…I’ll shine again later.

I’m out like %n on “the loop.” Get it?! Of course you don’t.

I’m out like LOL.

I’m out like your mom in a halter top.

I’m out like an away message on strike.

I’m out like Subway’s Jared Fogle stealing second base. Oh, he lost weight? Sorry, I’m out like Jared Fogle stealing second base…WITH A WOMAN.

I’m out like an albino in flashlight tag.

I’m out like a fetus at Planned Parenthood.

I’m out like a fat girl in a two-piece.

I’m out like doughnuts at a cop convention.

I’m out like a one legged man in an ass kickin’ contest.

I’m out like Sammy Sosa on a bat-breaker.

I’m out like %n in a beauty contest.

I’m out like a handicap parking spot at the Special Olympics.

I’m out like a mute kid in bingo.

I’m out like a deaf kid in musical chairs.

I’m out like your mom in a beauty pageant.

I’m out like a bulimic girl’s lunch.

I’m out like an anorexic girl in a pie-eating contest.

I’m out like a kid on a swing with no arms.

I’m out like Muhammud Ali in Jenga.

I’m out like a fat, blind kid in dodgeball.

I’m out like a boner in sweatpants.

I’m out like ANGER MANAGEMENT, COMING APRIL 11th. In a world where nobody is insane, Jack

Nicholson IS OUT TO PROVE A POINT. (This away message is rated PG for strong language.)

I’m out like last week’s garbage…OK! I’M HERE, I’M HERE!!

I’m out like the 70’s in 1980.

I’m out like Richard Simmons vis-a-vis a closet.

I’m out like the proverbial trout.

I’m out like pout without a p.

