Many of my friends have heard rumors of this list. I’ve mentioned it, quoted it, even shown glimpses of the finished product to some. I’ve offhandedly mentioned it to many people, usually in reference to "No, really, you don’t seem to get just exactly how unproductive I am with my free time."

And now I’ve finally posted it.

The story of the "Thousand Names for Dick" begins just like most of my stories, with me drunkenly cursing at someone I just met. It was in Germany a while back, and me and a German fellow who’s name I unfortunately can’t remember, where doing what many a great mind have done in the past, and that is get shitfaced and talk about curse words.

We had gotten onto the topic of how certain languages sort of have "their" curse word. The one that is used most frequently, creatively and… eloquently, in a certain language is the winner. We were unanimous in agreement that "fuck" was the curse word of the English language, and we were totally right. I mean, fuck, right?

I proposed that "shit" was the universal German curse word. And really, I still hold that it is. They say "shit-(whatever)" with wondrous regularity in a variety of situations, and it doesn’t even seem to be that rude (they can say it on TV, for instance).

But the drunken Deutscher seated across from me countered my well thought out proposal in a way that I can not only agree with, but utterly respect.

"Dicks!" he yelled, drunkenly, like a scholar.

He suggested that German had more ways of saying "penis" then any other language.

"Bullshit!" I retorted, slamming my arms angrily on the table in a thoughtful manner. "I can come up with a thousand ways to say ‘dick’ in English! I’ll make a fucking list!"

He laughed. Laughed!

How naive.

So the night came and went, but the next day, I remembered my vow.

I remembered.

So the next day, I wrote about dicks.

Over the coming weeks, I wrote about dicks.

In class, I wrote about dicks.

At the coffee shop, I wrote about dicks.

I wrote about dicks while sober and I wrote about dicks while drunk.

I wrote about dicks while sad, and I wrote about dicks while glad.

Dicks where written about with reckless abandon, and often without wearing pants (for inspiration, you understand), and honestly, it only took a few weeks to compile a large (girthy, if you will) list of one thousand different ways to reference male genitalia.

Some were actual names for the thing, some were remembered from different forms of media. Some were said by friends, some by foes. A large portion were made up by me on the spot.

But regardless where they came from, they’ve all gathered here, on this internet, to be gazed upon by you in all of their stiff, veiny glory.

Behold, ladies and gentlemen, Damen und Herren, in no particular order…

The Dick List

Groin Gouger Pork Whistle Purple Pneumatic Drill Choad Joystick Peen Tubesnake Spitting Cobra Schlort Plonker Shrinky Dink The D Womb Broom Vagina Miner Mr. Sniffles Taco Warmer Vlad the Impaler Vomit Rod Clam Hammer Mutton Dagger Gash Mallet Sludge Pump Uncle Reamus Woody Womb Pecker Lincoln Log Cervix Crusader Piss Pump Cheeky Monkey Puff the One-Eyed Dragon Dinky John Thomas Peeper Thrill Drill Pink Tractor Beam Yoo-Hoo Russel the One-Eyed Wonder Weasel Dome Head Captain Winky Agent Hosepipe Squinty Blow-pop Old Man Drizzle The Goods Wrinklebeast Elevator Private Washington Monument The Pendulum Gods Pinkey Finger Puking Flesh Weasel Tadpole Torpedo Sin Stick Rolling Pin Satan Scepter Temptation Turtle Fat Kidney Magic Pipe Cupids Arrow Drizzle Spout Love Lure Satan’s Shovel Musky Man Candy Tickle Badger Mr. Missile Man Telescope Mr. Happy Lap Lizard Friction Whistle Atomic Turtle Mr. Bojangles Boney Macaroni Firecracker Dirty Dowsing Rod Baby Leg Pocket Shot Glass Spring-Loaded Nose-Slapper The Ugliest Flower Erector Fuck Piston Finger Food Thermonuclear Rod Fountain of "Youth" Twinkie Denim Narwhal Hershey Bar Submarine Loveworm Laugh Stick Flex Rod Musk Handle Fuck Geyser Joker Suppository Apple Headed Beef Basher Goat Bumper A Bad Place To Snort Coke Puff Stick Center Sweat Stain Sergeant Slaughter Tirpitz The Middle Muffin-Top The Business End It Bald Butler Bathtub Eel Blood Sausage Dearest Member Fiddle-Bow Giggle Pin Gut Stick Poo-Flicker Dangus Bean Tosser Bone-Horn Gristle Jigger Joy Knob Life Preserver Gash Hook Mr. Clean Nimrod Pink Pencil Live Sausage My Body’s Captain Pisser Quickening Peg Red Cap Scepter Tickle-Gizzard Willie Cupids Torch Quiver Steak Stump Hunchback of Notre Dame Milk Straw Acorn Top Yogurt Truck The De-Virginator The Monolith Doughnut Holder Beefy Ent Thunder Piston Spam Obelisk Chum Rod Jumbotron Man Puppet Muscle Bound Shit Wrecker Genghis Cock Baby Batter Blaster Red Hot Toy Mr. Hornbag Little Engine That Could Inflatable Poo-Jabber Admiral Winkey The Intruder Bean Stalk Hangy-Downy Jimmy Dean Leaning Tower Bed Snake Dr. Feelgood Wiggly Pogo-Stick Pee-Wee Herman Beard-Splitter Purple Turkey Baster Sour Cream Rifle Sweet Meat Blue Steel Blood Slug Salty Drizzle-Stick Cum Gutter The Giving Tree Bow-Legged Swamp Donkey The Ramburglar Scepter of Sordid Affairs Regurgitator E.T.’s Finger Meaty Maelstrom Trickle Torpedo Blowpop Wrinklestiltskin Spray Stick Pringle’s Tube Sriracha Dripper Choady McMeatstick Veiny Straw Drippy Paintbrush Angry Buffet The Eviscerator Tootsie Pop Holy Grail Tremble Wand The Last Unicorn Fuck Slug Transformer Fat Stick Flesh Hawk A Shitty Vibrator Flamingos Beak Dough Boy Spice Shaker Pleasure Bud The Spanish Inquisition Bumble Muffin Crotch Paddle Pool Stick Genetic Faucet Legwarmer Drill Sergeant Toucan’s Beak The Hole-Hungry Crotch Crocodile General McSexy Antenna With Shitty Reception Dunce Hat Lust Torch Stink Twizzler Piss Dispenser One Flower Bouquet Laser Splitter Crunk Hammer Pink Kink Handle Floppy Meat Balloon Jenga Tower Hammy Toothpick Spelunker Goomba Vein-Bow Grunty Grunty Thrust Thrust Coiled Serpent Inside-the-Pants-Belt Snow Globe Flesh Auger Sticky Ass-Spackler Giggly Goblin Pork Lance Man Missile Cock Dick Dangle Dong Schlong Johnson Cannon Flesh Flute Hairy Banjo Knee Buckler Throat Scraper Ding-Dong-Dangly Toilet Parts Pee-Pee One-Eyed Yogurt Thrower The Troll Purple-Headed Man Monster Pecker Weiner Pressure Washer Inchworm Tool Pussy Pounder Bat Pelvic Popsicle The Oncoming Storm Sonic Screwdriver The Whip Assault Rifle Pork Blade Beef Hammer Mjolnir Hulk’s Fist Milk Dripper Man Drain Excalibur Gong-Ringer My Manly Popsicle Meat Stick Pleasure Pogo Cum Cannon Panty Poker The Grand Finale Banana Ol’ Drippy Red Headed Throb Monster Thunderstick Hotrod Dongmongulous Lightning Catcher Thruster The Ol’ Aim N’ Shoot Salty Steve Manly Cigar Pearl Jamer Baby-Maker The Oscar Meyer Weenie Battle Ax The Alpha The Omega Blaster Shaft Furry Snake Escape Rope Symphony of Regret Droopy Baguette With Cheese Greasy Fish Throbknob Philly Cheese-steak Pleasure Machine The Male Reproductive Organ Dirty Mushroom Pistol My Best Friend Slytherin Red Rocket Fanny Slapper Woman Maker Winkey Badger Veiny Cucumber The Bulge Cattle Prod Third Leg Crotch Rocket The Key to the Lock Crotch Slapper Pork Steeple Trouser Snake Nose In the Beard Cucumber Lil’ Winkey Jack in the Box Man Bits Dead Eye Sam Sad Larry Dirty Ice Cream Cone Electric Boogaloo Ice Pick Meat-hose Pipe Cleaner Piddle Fiddle Pleasure Rod Love Shaft Sexy Suppository Vesuvius The Reason I Have All of Those Children That I Hate Milk Hose Dangle Blaster Floppy Fish Man-Motor Woman-Slayer Bungee Smuggler Package Flesh Saber Eye Dropper Lumpy Dipstick 00-Dong Mr. Meowsworth Gonadulous Grave Digger Suckshroom Tallywhacker Handy Hammer A Real Love Handle Masturbation Motor Long N’ Girthy One Color Rainbow The Spreader Power Point Terms and Conditions Hairy Pen Wankhammer Juicy Dribbler Rabid Dog Dongzilla Dongasaurous Rex Filler Jelly Roll Cream-Filling Cannon The Lone Warrior Front Tail Fleshy Bong A Bad Seat An OK Seat A Damned Good Start Target Sweatsicle Quiver Bone Man Clit Jiggly Wiggly Man Nugger Half of a Good Time The Devils Own Microphone Juicer Wang Diddle-Whistle Six Inch Soldier Lipstick Stay Pufft Ol’ Faithful Pop-Tart Salty Geyser Flop Trout Pork Pipe Phallus The Beast Pope of Pork Titty-Tickler Soft Knife "Deep Impact" Pecker-Corn Droopy Dog Crotch Compass Dirty Jammer Voldemort’s Missing Nose Seamen Spitter Crotch Mounted Regret Cannon Dirty Thermometer Toe Scratcher Long Dong Sliver Ass Injector Adult Erector Set Lord Commander Groinulous Little (Insert Your Own Name Here) Fleshy Pacifier Meat Straw Cherry Popper Kaleidoscope of Pleasure Pink Floyd Blood Balloon Italian Stallion Mangler Drumstick Slippery Salmon Fuckstick Suckstick Count Dickula Lord Commander of the Southern Forces Lethal Injection Crucidix Beef bottle Crank Whoopi-Maker Corn On The Cob Lady Gag-you Hot Beef Injection Slammin’ Salmon Shagger Handle Meat Storm Fucknado Buttery Slopstick Captain Suck Source of the Local Syphilis Outbreak Urchin Succulent Sausage Meat-Lolly One Eyed Man Clit-Clapper Moses Wolly Manmoth Veiny Girth Growth Goldenrod Furry Fuzz-Fucker Organic Sausage Natural Second Nose Festering Growth Mandana Man Horn Honky-Honky The Elder Wand My Rifle The Fibonacci Sequence Holy Grail Tripod Colgate Ineffective Scope Teeth Whitener Whistle Warp Pipe Purple Warrior Erected Evolution Vaginal Sunrise Clitoral Plunger Buckeye Browneye Stinger Boa Constrictor Colon Plugger Web Slinger Poo Miner Queef Creator Hornets Sting Spikey-Back Turtle-Dragon Shroomy Cake Penetrator Laser Pointer Sock Stiffener Bullship The Speculum Mighty Blade Curved Majesty Ganker D-Battery Starscream Bazooka Bush Snake Master Sword Pants Boomerang Monkey Upright Base Bunker Buster Deep Digger Smile Spreader A Cursed Relic Wiggle Worm X-Rated Toothpick Tic-Tac Mayonnaise Factory Thunderhorse Vaginal Speculum Tube of Mascara Crack Assailant Stick of Sexy Dynamite Crying Cyclops Sock Cruster Ol’ Fisty Second Brain Adrenaline Shot Herp Head Little Fucker Adventure Worm Corkscrew Bad Bottle of Wine Flaming Face Slapper Rage Burrower Rock Em Sock Em Robot Thunderous Whip of Transcendent Fury Head of Public Relations Diamond Cracker Loch Ness Monster Passion Twizzler Back Door Pass Filthy Spelunker Slippery Snake Half a Necklace Eighth Wonder of the World Fury Monkey The Conqueror Showerhead Colossus of Rhodes Sex Reactor Lust Powered Coat Hanger The Blood God Atrofax Weedle Curved Candle Crotch Slayer Devourer of Worlds Life Sprinkler Golden Spigot Fuckarina of Time Old Frothy Bulge Sculptor Pixy Stick Silk Snake One Color Paintbrush Gandalf’s Staff The Zipper-Caged Creature Booby-Basher Bologna Bandit Trout-Trident Tent Pole Slippery Love Dolphin Giraffe Neck Grunt Rod 9-Iron The Albino Cave Dweller Hymen Hammer 2X4 Beef Scarf Battering Ram Groot DNA Catapult Earthworm Jim Elephant Trunk Iguana Face Hugger Midget Chaser Honey Dripper Hot Pocket The Riddler Magic Mountain Metapod Junk In the Jeans Key Part of the Male Reproductive System Kickstand Lambshank Mount St. Helens Mustache Cleaner One Rung Ladder Squirtle Rainstick Hairless Ferret Lance of Love Railgun Weapon of Ass Destruction The One Headed Hydra Mt. Everest Monkey String Little Guy Tan Banana Sparkle Bolt Third Eye Sam Toothpaste Tube Glue Stick Main Drain Daddy’s Hand Gun Mighty Unicorn Horn The Whomping Willow Monument The One Balloon That Doesn’t Match Thick Brick Rainbow Maker Rip Van Winkey Twiddle Rhombus Saucy Noodle Sting Ray Chasm Closer The Really Big Lebowski Redwood Uncle Touchy’s Happy Stick Girth Rocket Velvit Python An Upright Citizen Thrill Drill Wind Waker Blunderbuss The Last Action Hero Lifeline Heat Seeking Moisture Missile Gollum Gleaming Love Blade The Fate of Many Eiffel Tower Dude Piston Drooling Badger Carnage Wurm Buckshot Ham Dragon The Dark Knight Shake-Weight Angry Llama Fury Faucet A Very Painful Seatbelt Apple Head Sham-WOW! Under the Covers Crusader Thrill Mill Father of Dragons Pump Action Shotgun Trans-Pantslantic Cable Sweaty Suck-Stick Mentos and Coke Little Dovahkiin Mightiest Tree In the Forest Splooge Saber Flesh Root Ham Branch Spunk Catapult Smokeless Peace Pipe Charcoal Stick One String Guitar Twig and Berries Sticky Cigar Love Lure The Man Behind the Curtain The Long Hand On the Pants Clock The Lone Ranger Denim Ferret Gorilla Vine Sushi Roll Wii-Mote Tremble Tumor My Fleshy Friend Strawberry Ice Cream Cone Didjeri-Don’t Cougar Rifle Christmas Ornaments Zamboni Bologna Commander In Jeans Quick-Scope The North Pole The Pen That Never Runs Out Of Ink Wickless Candle Flop-Handle The Little Bruce Willis That Lives In My Pants Messy Burrito Eye Of The Storm Crazy-Glue Spigot A Branch of the Man-Tree Pneumatic Navel Nudger Worlds Cheapest Bottle of Champagne Cat’s Tail Lotion Dispenser The Short Crutch Hibernating Bear Bulgy Buddy Defender of the City The South Pole Radio Tower Pants Muffler The Exactly-In-The-Middle Pole Fuzz Baton My Personal Stradovarious Ovary Observer The Thundering Overseer Lord of the Halls of Madness Angry Aardvark The Sappy Oak The Weeping Willow Jizzstick Cum-Breathing Dragon Syphilis Saber Monkey Fist Hammer of Dawn Bulgy Bugle Wrinkly Crutch Demon of the South Side Groin Ninja Buddy Buddha Volcano The Folly of Man Vagina Plug Light Saber One Nostril Nose Plug Spring Loaded Semen Sprayer Dickapult Trebuchet With Very Disconcerting Ammunition Snake With the Lazy Eye Respectable Gentleman Little Guy With the Least Fashionable Turtle-Neck Sweater of All Time Harbinger of the End Times Apollyon, Lord of Flies Crows Nest Wormtail Defiler of Many Big Floppy Slim Jim Sword of Michael Booty Bumper Cocktail Peanut Worlds Smallest Violin Bar of Kryptonite Lord Humongous Mad Max The Kingslayer You-Know-Who Guardian Angel With a Substance Abuse Problem Personal Baseball Bat Lord of Light Abominable Snowdick Professor XXX Butthole Bandit Space Needle Fury of the River Reason to Consult a Medical Professional Walking Stick Branch of Eternity A Bad Place to Shoot-Up Heroin Key to Your Dreams Friendly Downstairs Neighbor Binky Cave Troll Smeagol Zip-Code Extender Back Scratcher Proof God Has a Sense of Humor Stimulus Package Peacemaker The Frothy Frigate Edward Norton in "American History X" Pork Pawn Fuzz Nugget Bubble Blower USB Stick Herpes Hammer Pug Face Gash Diver The Troll of Thigh Valley Plaster Blaster Biscuit Brisket Rectal Wrecker Yoo-Hoo Vaginal Eviscerator Twat Fodder The Banana Cannon Catcher In the Snatch Throat Cork Needler Cunt Cockula Fappling Gun Quelaags Fury Sword The Blister Pistol The Mommy Maker Pull Up Bar The Juicer Splooge McDuck Dragon’s Tooth Bone Club Boner-rang Pussy Pulverizer Snatch Ratchet The Alien Wife Gagger Pink Xenomorph The White Whale of the Denim Seas Black Mamba Cinnamon Stick The Colonels Drumstick The Human Centipede Butt Snake The Horn of Gondor The Yeast Feaster Wild Hog Khal Drogo The Tree of Life Man Root Fruit Bearer The Tree of Forbidden Fruit The Grand Slamwich Carpet Cleaner Mount Doom Pinkey and the Brain Fuck Maker He-Who-Shall-Not-Be Named Clam Skewer Sour Creme Production Facility Angler Dangler Highway to the Danger Zone The Septapalegic Octopus Pillar of Awesome Flayer of Mortals Beanie Baby Snowpiercer Aux Cord Duck Call Thunderous Tootsie-Roll Personal "On" Switch Weeping Monkey Worlds Least Appropriate Crucifix Face Blaster Tongue Twister Steve Buscemi’s Face The Jowliest Old Man Pants Politician Pocket Jedi Number One Pencil Gobble Throttle Fuck Loaf A Tastier Fruit Cake A Classy Institution Mayonnaise Pipeline The Mainline To Dirty-Town An Incomplete Hula-Hoop Butt Scratcher Flesh-Zeppelin Eye Piercer Slippy Period Plugger Escape Rope Booty Rattle The Ol’ "S" Hook Pearl Necklace Provider Fist of Fury Groin Graboid The Eternal Eviscerator An Unconvincing Mustache Hammer of God Sploogy Sharpshooter A Whole Lump of Regret Baby-Batter-Blaster Angel of Awesome Gonorrhea Giver Bearded Logger Creature of the Night Impractical Paintbrush Love Belcher Pork Spatula The Star Spangled Banger The Juice Crew Fur Blimp Hooker Hammer Grounds For Divorce Jericho Missile Cinnamon Biscuit Tapioca Tap Problem For the Local Zoning Commission Trouser Tsunami Rip-Chord Parental Distillery Crash Course In Bad Decisions Greasy Gator Beefeater Sperm Spraying Whale Fire Spout Pleasure Gavel Zipper Constrictor No-Knuckle Pants Finger Bigfoot Smelly Dwarf Yellow Wine Dispenser Furious Downstairs Neighbor Crisco Stick Derier Defiler Mayor of Pants City Liquid Almost-Baby Faucet Ham Tube Jimmy-Jam Below the Belt Bacon Beast Long Pig Rocket-Top Bottle Tongue Tester Baby-Making Bop-It Giggle Handle Manly Shrub-Hub The Actual Shocker Sticky Taser Personal Piglet Hairy Houdini Throb Fairy Colonel Crotchy, Commander of the Southern Armies Ocarina of Slime Shifty Wrinkle-Demon Road to Pleasure Goal-Post Corpse Defiler Filthy Fornicator Small-Bore Rifle Large Bore Rifle Just Mind Bogglingly Girthy-Bore Rifle The Larger Hand On Big Ben’s Clock Meaty Bubble-Wand Pork-Stalk Chairman Of the Questionable Decisions Comity Commander Rod Drippy Puffer-Fish Deep Personal-Space Probe A Coke Bottle Just Waiting For the Mentos Jimmy Dean Reject Jean Steak A Less Majestic Comet Glory Gun The Reason I Come Up With Shortcuts That Keep Us Away From Elementary Schools Hairy How-Do-You-Do The Hive Mind General Throb Worldstomper Very Hot Topic Juicy Man Steak Batter Ram Vomitous Mass Mossy Sea Slug Serpentine Surprise Two-Direction Compass Squish Sword Weepy Cobra Squirm-Handle Fleshy Iceberg A Rocket Ship to Destiny The Brittlest Bone Toxic Tourniquet Vagina Monster Lusty Love Lance Mega Shark The Whitest Walker Glorious Peoples Leader Mystery Meat Conquerer of the Marshes Key to the End Times Brobdingnagian Bulge Ranger Regret The Faceless Man Canyon Crasher The Littlest Gentleman Limited Depth Drilling Apparatus Big Beefy Bastard Romance Rod Tunnel Snake Connection to God Worlds Shortest Fishing Pole All-Star Breakfast Frothy Flotilla Syrupy Cylinder Waffle Phantom of the Opera In Your Pants Wiggle Finger The Fast The Furious Apple On A Short Branch Temporary Vaginal Piercing Doctor Howler Rump Plug Future Destroyer Gargle Gargoyle Eye of the Pleasure-Storm Penis

And thusly we have concluded the list of the thousand best names ever.

You’re welcome.