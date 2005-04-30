According to the sun, there are 24 hours in a “day.” Most people spend about 16 of those hours awake, and 8 asleep.

According to my biological clock, there are 28 hours in a day. I spend about 19 of those hours awake and 9 asleep. This makes for a very awkward “weekly” schedule, since my biological week is actually only 6 “days.”

Thus, I am always waking and going to sleep at different hours of the 24-hour day, and people are constantly asking me if I’m on a “regular schedule” yet. This is a hard question to answer, because I AM on a regular schedule in the sense of consistency (and invariably it will correspond with a business hour schedule sometimes), but no, it will never match up on a long-term basis.

So I guess what I’m trying to say is, “I know it’s not light outside yet baby, but it’s morning and you’ve got to go.”