You’ve probably heard of the classic Google experiment featuring George W. Bush as a miserable failure. And you’ve probably already Googled yourself before. Both demonstrations of the power of the internet on someone’s public perception.

Unfortunately, some people still don’t have very accurate self-Google results. Most of these people either have very common names, or just haven’t made much of an internet presence for themselves.

My friend here is an example of the latter. His name is obviously not very common, so it’s just waiting for a more accurate webpage result. His current self-Google status only helps one come to the conclusion that he went to UGA and supported my friend Tunde Ezekiel for SGA president. And that’s with the help of Google page highlighting. Not very informative stuff!

So, I decided to make a name for my good friend here on the internet! Let’s see how long it takes for his new personal biographical internet page to make it to the top of the results, shall we?! Here’s to my (in actuality, black and heterosexual) white, gay friend!

Update, 9-29-05: Mission accomplished. I have removed his name from this post so that this post won’t show up in the Google results as well. Manipulating Google: it’s what I do.