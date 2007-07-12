Hey kids,

List the books you’ve read in the last four years!

The Complete List of the All the Plays/Novels/Collections I’ve Read in the last four years of College (A Work In Progress…based on my shitty memory)

*=in my favorite books pile

Roald Dahl

James and the Giant Peach

Dr. Suess

(had a children’s lit class…heh)

Hop on Pop

Cat in the Hat

Fox in Sox

One fish two fish red fish blue fish

Green Eggs and Ham

Oh, the Places You’ll Go!

Laura Joffe

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Beverly Cleary

Ramona the Pest

Jack London

The Call of the Wild

White Fang

Gary Paulsen

Hatchet

Stephen King

IT

The Shining

The Tommyknockers

The Stand

The Long Walk

Mark Twain

The Bible according to Mark Twain

Unknown

Beowulf

(Grendel is such a fucking bitch)

Chaucer

The Canterbury Tales

(the dirty version)

Nathaniel Hawthorne

The Scarlet Letter

The House of Seven Gables

Aldous Huxley

Brave New World

Robert Cormier

The Chocolate War

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Collected Essays Volume 1

Henry David Thoreau

Resistance to Civil Government

Walden

Walt Whitman

Leaves of Grass

Drum Taps

Rick Warren

The Purpose Driven Life

Harper Lee

To Kill a Mockingbird

(scout just so happens to be my least favorite character of all time…I don’t know why…)

e e cummings

The Enormous Room

*is 5

W.H. Auden

The Ascent of F6

Kate Chopin

The Awakening

Upton Sinclair

*The Jungle

John Milton

Paradise Lost

T.S. Eliot

Prufrock and Other Observations

The Waste Land

The Hollow Men (it has the poem that ends “this is the way the world ends/ this is the way the world ends/ not in a bang/ but in a whisper”…pretty damned creepy)

Ezra Pound

Canzoni

Sylvia Plath

The Bell Jar

Dickens

*A Tale of Two Cities

The Adventures of Oliver Twist

A Christmas Carol

Great Expectations

David Copperfield

Joyce

*Dubliners

Ulysses

Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man

Finnegans Wake

Faulkner

As I Lay Dying

Light in August

The Sound and The Fury

Absalom, Absalom!

These 13

Tom Perrotta

Joe College

Hemingway

The Sun Also Rises

The Old Man and the Sea

*A Farewell to Arms

For Whom the Bell Tolls

The Snows of Kilimanjaro

Sherwood Anderson

*Winesburg, Ohio

Vonnegut

*Slaughterhouse-Five

*Cat’s Cradle

*Breakfast of Champions

*Jailbird

*Welcome to the Monkey House

(The man is just a ballin’ writer)

Kerouac

On the Road

Visions of Cody

The Dharma Bums

Ralph Ellison

Invisible Man

David Henry Hwang

*M. Butterfly

Ian Frazier

*Dating Your Mom (fucking hilarity..heh)

*Coyote vs. Acme (again…he’s a brilliant humorist)

Dave Barry

*Dave Barry’s Guide to Guys

Maddox

The Alphabet of Manliness

Gloria Anzaldua

Borderlands

Christopher Marlowe

Edward II

Shakespeare

(sigh*…here we go)

MacBeth

Hamlet

Romeo and Juliet

The Tempest

Othello

King Lear

Henry V

As You Like It

Taming of the Shrew

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Much Ado About Nothing

Measure for Measure

The Two Gentleman of Verona

Shakespeare’s Sonnets: A Collection

Richard II

Richard III

Burroughs

*Naked Lunch

Ginsberg

*Howl and Other Poems

Kant

The Critique of Pure Reason

Freud

Totem and Taboo

Lucretius

The Nature of Things

Toni Morrison

Jazz

Song of Solomon

Flannery O’Connor

A Good Man is Hard to Find

Virginia Woolf

Jacob’s Room

Mrs. Dalloway

A Room of One’s Own

To the Lighthouse

Michael Crichton

Jurassic Park

Tobias Wolff

The Night in Question

This Boy’s Life

Old School

John Cheever

Falconer

The Stories of John Cheever

Richard Wright

Native Son

Robert Pirsig

*Zen and Art of Motorcycle Maintenance

Hubert Selby

*Last Exit to Brooklyn

Ray Bradbury

Fahrenheit 451

Dandelion Wine

Dark Carnival

Bradbury Stories: 100 of His Most Celebrated Tales

*Zen and the Art of Writing (a must for all you aspiring writers out there)

Ray Carver

Will You Please Be Quiet, Please?

Cathedral

Bukowski

The Flash of Lightning Behind the Mountain

Run with the Hunted

Fire Station

Open All Night

Shakespeare Never Did This

Ham on Rye

*Pulp

Salinger

9 Stories

Catcher in the Rye

Rimbaud

The Complete Works of Arthur Rimbaud (in Translation, with selected letters)

Jose Saramago

Blindness

Peter Boyles

The Sheltering Sky

David Lerner

*Why Rimbaud Went to Africa

The City of God

I want a New Gun

Melody Marloe

Booker T. Washington

Up from Slavery

George Orwell

1984

Animal Farm

Shooting an Elephant (I know it’s a short story, but I own a copy of just the short story, so it counts…heh)

Joseph Heller

Catch-22



Brett Easton Ellis

American Psycho

Oscar Wilde

Picture of Dorian Gray

Barbara Kingsolver

The Poisonwood Bible

Steinbeck

The Grapes of Wrath

Of Mice and Men

East of Eden

The Pearl

Jean Rhys

Wide Sargasso Sea (lame)

Herman Melville

Moby Dick

Steve Sherrill

*The Minotaur takes a Cigarette Break

Dan Brown (UGH…for a class, mind you)

Angels and Demons

Nathaniel West

*Miss Lonelyhearts

*The Day of the Locus

(both of these are fucking AWESOME…please read this if you get a chance)

Agatha Christie

Murder on the Orient Express

Chuck Palahniuk

Invisible Monsters

Survivor

Hunter S. Thompson

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Anthony Burgess

*A Clockwork Orange

Thorton Wilder

The Bridge Over San Luis Rey

Tim O’Brien

*The Things They Carried (hauntingly awesome)

Dumas

The Count of Monte Cristo

Arthur Miller

Death of a Salesman

James Baldwin

Giovanni’s Room

Go Tell it On the Mountain

Bram Stoker

Dracula

Robert Luis Stevenson

Treasure Island

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

Joseph Conrad

Heart of Darkness

Henry Miller

Tropic of Cancer (sucks, but I read it)

Edith Wharton

*Ethan Frome

F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Great Gatsby

This Side of Paradise

Samuel Beckett

Endgame

Amiri Baraka

The Dutchmen and The Slave

Tennessee Williams

The Glass Menagerie

A Streetcar Named Desire

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Alice Walker

The Color Purple

Chinua Achebe

Things Fall Apart

Norman Mailer

The Naked and the Dead

Dante

Inferno

Purgatorio

Paradiso

Plato

Republic

The Symposium

Jonathan Swift

A Modest Proposal

Gulliver’s Travels

Tolstoy

*Anna Karenina

War and Peace

Truman Capote

In Cold Blood

William Golding

Lord of the Flies

Kafka

The Metamorphosis

Mary Shelley

Frankenstein

Turgenev

First Love

Marquis de Sade

Letters from Prison

The Crimes of Love

Kathryn Harrison

The Kiss

Zora Neal Hurston

Their Eyes Were Watching God

Emily Bronte

Wuthering Heights (for class)

Al Franken

Lies and Lying Liars Who Tell Them

Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations

(Currently reading: The Truth (with jokes))

Robert Cowley

What if?

What if? 2

(These are pretty sweet books…they talk about what might have happened had not a menial thing happened in the past…like…what if Rome wasn’t invaded, etc.)

Robert Parker

Ceremony

The Judas Goat

Voltaire

Candide

Rousseau

The Social Contract

Lee Strobel

The Case for Christ

The Case for Faith

Laurence Lieberman

Dark Songs

Philip Cioffari

A History of Things Lost or Broken

T.C. Boyle

Riven Rock

*Drop City

Water Music

Anton Chekov

*The Undiscovered Chekhov, Fifty New Stories

Eric Schlosser

Fast Food Nation

Other Collections

The whole fucking Bible…including Gnostic texts (most atheists know more about the Bible than Christians do…heh)

Learn the Bible in 24 Hours

Best American Short Stories 2001

Best American Short Stories 2002

Best American Short Stories 2003

Best American Short Stories 2004

Best American Short Stories 2005

Best American Short Stories 2006

Crafting the Very Short Story

The Occasional Poem

Contemporary Fiction

Every New Yorker published in the last 3 years

Strunk and White’s The Elements of Style

The Daily Show’s book on America (whatever the real title is)

An Idiot’s Guide to Slam Poetry

And finally…my favorite book of all time..

***The Outlaw Bible of American Poetry***

——–

Whew, that’s it for now