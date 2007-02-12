Atlanta’s newspaper is called “The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.” Is that confusing or what? Did the paper start out as somebody’s collection of short stories, and then suddenly morph into the most important document ever? Did some kid with a diary team up with an important politician and launch the best of both worlds? How can you not know whether your newspaper is more like a journal or a constitution? That would be like going to a nightspot called “The Atlanta Strip Club-Wine Bar: Come in to see naked women, or bring a date to make a classy first impression… we’re not really sure yet!”

My only other theory is that there were two guys who started the paper: Tyrone Journal and Anfernee Constitution. AJC WHAAA!

The AJC also has a website, www.ajc.com. I’m a fan of websites, but I’m an even bigger fan of a website with a good “site search” function. And AJC.com takes the cake for WEIRDEST site search EVER:

That’s right, you can search for either a) current news since 1985 or b) your grandmother’s birth announcement. Try searching for news articles about the Cold War and you can go fuck yourself. That kinda shit just didn’t happen, and it certainly wasn’t recorded. In fact, I think it’s safe to say 1930-1984 was a pretty forgettable time period. I should know, I’m a history major. Best thing I can think of to come out of those 54 years (such a short time in the span of history really–especially if you’re talking in terms of carbon dating) was the automobile.

Wait, when was the auto invented? Earlier? Ok, so I searched “from 1868-1929” for “cars” and got the following result:

Custom Built



SYNOPSIS. INSTALLMENT XX. TWO CHANCES.

SIDNEY HERSCHEL SMALL – The Atlanta Constitution (1881-2001) – Atlanta, Ga.

Date: Dec 31, 1929 (Click here to see other items from this date.)

Start Page: 14

Document types: article

Text Word Count: 1785 Abstract (Document Summary)

“I don’t know why you love me,” John Andrew said humbly to Anne. “Just the same, you ought to be spanked for what you’ve said, and you know it. Sell something? If I took furnaces up to the north pole they’d turn out to be refrigerating machines.”

Ok, maybe it was refrigerators, not cars. What’s easy to see is that the AJC was clearly a smut paper between 1930 and 1984. More of a journal, if you will, than a constitution.