All of the text for these erasure poems comes from transcripts of various interviews with Hulk Hogan from 1985-2013. I didn't adjust the order of anything from the original interviews, these are all Hulk's words. I only removed the interviewers' questions, cut down Mr. Hogan's answers, and rearranged them on the page.

THE INCREDIBLE HULK PART 1

FSM, Mar. 2013

I.

Well, we had to choose somebody.

The Blossom Twins, Marty and Spud

they were broken in the right way,

but there’s not too many places to go now.

I think you need to refresh the pot.

I know things

++++++++++a lot of it has to do with instinct.

I’ve seen so many things happen,

from a plane hitting a building when I’m wrestling,

to someone getting shot at ringside and dying,

to a referee having a heart attack,

from one rope breaking to all the ropes breaking,

to a guy fainting in the ring.

Everything that could have possibly happened has happened with me,

It’s all these types of things that I’m trying to fix.

But every once in a while, I’m just like, ‘I need a time-out, guys.’

I guess.

Then, all of a sudden, we’re not cool.

II.

He’s done too many coconut headbutts (laughs).

His dad had already fired me

because I chose to star in Rocky III,

A lot of guys do drop my name,

and a lot of it is through desperation,

because they have nothing else;

I called him a “curly-toed jabroni”.

So I’m sure he’s gone mad over that.

I’m still prevalent.

(laughs)

III.

they knew I wasn’t just a fly-by-night,

I wasn’t like some actor like Angelina Jolie,

who you couldn't have a conversation with.

all the cigar smokers and

the people in the front row

who wanted violence and blood got mad and left.

But that’s just my opinion. I could be wrong.

they inserted a battery (into my back)

that was made by NASA for the space shuttle,

and lasts forever.

and I turned to my kids, smiled,

and forgot he was coming,

and when he hit me, I broke two ribs.

I was dying,

but you and I can laugh about it now

(laughs)

Q&A: HULK HOGAN ON FALSE FRIENDS, TNA AND TURNING DOWN VIAGRA

TBO.com, May 2013

I came to Tampa with my parents

when I was six months old.

somebody tried to steal my spot

+++++++always on the East Coast too.

in Connecticut and Minnesota and Japan,

I mean, dude,

+++++++it's laid back

all this beautiful atmosphere and peace.

but things are definitely moving in the right direction for me,

thank god. It was a tough time.

Nobody expects something to come back to haunt them

+++++++be completely truthful with them,

When you find out who somebody really is,

it can be hard to take.

We're having a hard time keeping up brother.

or I forget about slamming the 700 pound

+++++++Giant

or being on “Walker Texas Ranger”

But it's like a shot in the arm,

+++++++it makes me feel

like I've got a full head of hair

HULK HOGAN APOLOGISES FOR PUBLISHING GORY BURN PHOTOS

StarPulse.com, May 2013

I apologise

+++++my burned hand

I now realise

+++++a moment before