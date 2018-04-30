All of the text for these erasure poems comes from transcripts of various interviews with Hulk Hogan from 1985-2013. I didn't adjust the order of anything from the original interviews, these are all Hulk's words. I only removed the interviewers' questions, cut down Mr. Hogan's answers, and rearranged them on the page.
THE INCREDIBLE HULK PART 1
FSM, Mar. 2013
I.
Well, we had to choose somebody.
The Blossom Twins, Marty and Spud
they were broken in the right way,
but there’s not too many places to go now.
I think you need to refresh the pot.
I know things
a lot of it has to do with instinct.
I’ve seen so many things happen,
from a plane hitting a building when I’m wrestling,
to someone getting shot at ringside and dying,
to a referee having a heart attack,
from one rope breaking to all the ropes breaking,
to a guy fainting in the ring.
Everything that could have possibly happened has happened with me,
It’s all these types of things that I’m trying to fix.
But every once in a while, I’m just like, ‘I need a time-out, guys.’
I guess.
Then, all of a sudden, we’re not cool.
II.
He’s done too many coconut headbutts (laughs).
His dad had already fired me
because I chose to star in Rocky III,
A lot of guys do drop my name,
and a lot of it is through desperation,
because they have nothing else;
I called him a “curly-toed jabroni”.
So I’m sure he’s gone mad over that.
I’m still prevalent.
(laughs)
III.
they knew I wasn’t just a fly-by-night,
I wasn’t like some actor like Angelina Jolie,
who you couldn't have a conversation with.
all the cigar smokers and
the people in the front row
who wanted violence and blood got mad and left.
But that’s just my opinion. I could be wrong.
they inserted a battery (into my back)
that was made by NASA for the space shuttle,
and lasts forever.
and I turned to my kids, smiled,
and forgot he was coming,
and when he hit me, I broke two ribs.
I was dying,
but you and I can laugh about it now
(laughs)
Q&A: HULK HOGAN ON FALSE FRIENDS, TNA AND TURNING DOWN VIAGRA
TBO.com, May 2013
I came to Tampa with my parents
when I was six months old.
somebody tried to steal my spot
always on the East Coast too.
in Connecticut and Minnesota and Japan,
I mean, dude,
it's laid back
all this beautiful atmosphere and peace.
but things are definitely moving in the right direction for me,
thank god. It was a tough time.
Nobody expects something to come back to haunt them
be completely truthful with them,
When you find out who somebody really is,
it can be hard to take.
We're having a hard time keeping up brother.
or I forget about slamming the 700 pound
Giant
or being on “Walker Texas Ranger”
But it's like a shot in the arm,
it makes me feel
like I've got a full head of hair
HULK HOGAN APOLOGISES FOR PUBLISHING GORY BURN PHOTOS
StarPulse.com, May 2013
I apologise
my burned hand
I now realise
a moment before