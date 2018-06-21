A

t Side-E-FEX Pharmaceuticals, we know how many people suffer every day from toenail fungus. We're proud that MYTOZARPHAUL (MY-toes-are-foul) has helped fungus sufferers live more normal, happier lives.

Unfortunately, there have been numerous complaints regarding the product, forcing us to issue an updated list of side effects. This is not a complete list.

SIDE EFFECTS: