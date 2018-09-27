|OCTOBER 1982
|Sun
|Mon
|Tues
|Wed
|Thurs
|Fri
|Sat
|1
|2
Catcall women at the mall — 3pm-7pm
|3
Lacrosse practice
|4
Gaslight Sarah until she agrees to give you a handy in the library
|5
“Accidentally” grab Karen's boob in gym class
|6
Rape Sarah at Derrick's weekend rager
|7
Call and hang up on Sarah repeatedly
|8
Columbus Day — go through yearbook and map out next targets
|9
Emotionally abuse Debra after Calculus
|10
Lacrosse practice
|11
Corner Jenny behind bleachers during pep rally
|12
Physics test
|13
Rape Jenny and/or Debra at Regatta BBQ
|14
Family dinner & yearbook page due
|15
Scout new exchange student and begin to exploit her
|16
Set up recording devices in the girl's locker room
|17
Lacrosse practice & practice “innocent face” in the mirror
|18
Buy Tisha's silence with those compromising photos you took the last time you raped her
|19
Pack for college tour weekend and send late night dick picks to conquests
|20
Rape college host's sophomore girlfriend
|21
Write anonymous note to college host telling him his girlfriend cheated on him
|22
Audition for winter musical (for the chicks)
|23
Late-night grocery store stalking 8pm-?
|24
Slip threatening letters into Kelly's locker ALSO Lacrosse practice
|25
Tell Mrs Reardon her name goes well with her butt
|26
Text Sarah from an anonymous phone that you know she gives handies in the library
|27
Lacrosse/dick showing party
|28
Buy easy access costume for Halloween rape — maybe just go as a giant penis and forgo pretense?
|29
Poker / cigars / circle jerk with lacrosse bros
|30
Mischief night 😉
|31
Halloween
