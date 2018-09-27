 OCTOBER 1982
 Sun Mon Tues Wed Thurs Fri Sat
12

Catcall women at the mall — 3pm-7pm

3

Lacrosse practice

4

Gaslight Sarah until she agrees to give you a handy in the library

5

“Accidentally” grab Karen's boob in gym class

6

Rape Sarah at Derrick's weekend rager

7

Call and hang up on Sarah repeatedly

8

Columbus Day — go through yearbook and map out next targets

9

Emotionally abuse Debra after Calculus

10

Lacrosse practice

11

Corner Jenny behind bleachers during pep rally

12

Physics test

13

Rape Jenny and/or Debra at Regatta BBQ

14

Family dinner & yearbook page due

15

Scout new exchange student and begin to exploit her

16

Set up recording devices in the girl's locker room

17

Lacrosse practice & practice “innocent face” in the mirror

18

Buy Tisha's silence with those compromising photos you took the last time you raped her

19

Pack for college tour weekend and send late night dick picks to conquests

20

Rape college host's sophomore girlfriend

21

Write anonymous note to college host telling him his girlfriend cheated on him

22

Audition for winter musical (for the chicks)

23

Late-night grocery store stalking 8pm-?

24

Slip threatening letters into Kelly's locker ALSO Lacrosse practice

25

Tell Mrs Reardon her name goes well with her butt

26

Text Sarah from an anonymous phone that you know she gives handies in the library

27

Lacrosse/dick showing party

28

Buy easy access costume for Halloween rape — maybe just go as a giant penis and forgo pretense?

29

Poker / cigars / circle jerk with lacrosse bros

30

Mischief night 😉

31

Halloween

