In an exclusive report from beyond the pearly gates, Points in Case got an inside look at how the Founding Fathers are reacting to Donald Trump’s rise to the White House.

John Adams: “We are a government of laws, not of orange men with tiny hands.”

Thomas Jefferson: “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. But for you ‘Second Amendment people’ out there: I mean real tyrants. Not Obama and the Democrats.”

James Madison: “The truth is that all men having power ought to be mistrusted. But mainly pathological liars and sociopaths. You really shouldn’t trust them.”

George Washington: “99% of failures come from people who make excuses. You know, the dishonest media, locker room talk, that sort of bullshit.”

Alexander Hamilton: “When the British West Indies sends its people, they’re actually sending us their best. Their very, very best.”

Benjamin Franklin: “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and Trump not paying his taxes.”

John Jay: “Hey, I’m considered a Founding Father! I’m just honored to be here. Thanks so much for including me.”