FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: test
This is a test.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Received.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Sorry what is this a test of?
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Yes I was about to ask the same thing. There is no specificity in this email.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Received.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
All- I have never seen emails like this from IT. It could be a phishing attempt. You shouldn’t be replying. Think about what you could be opening yourself up to.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Please stop replying-all!!
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Received. Thank you for the test.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Dear IT,
I didn’t want to reply-all and clog everyone’s inboxes, so I am replying only to your original email. Please remove me from this distro. It is not pertinent to my work.
Kind regards,
Nancy Lerman
“A smile makes 110% of the shots you miss feel like homeruns.” –Anonymous
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Nancy, that was a kind thought, but you still replied-all. Everyone please stop replying-all.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
GUYS. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO KEEP REPLYING TO THE MADNESS. SET UP A RULE TO FILTER THIS EMAIL TO YOUR TRASH.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
How do I do that?
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
READ THE ATTACHMENT I SENT IT INCLUDES INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO AUTO-FILTER YOUR MAIL.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Please do not yell I was only asking a question
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
OK anyone who doesn’t know how to filter emails reach out to [email protected] ONLY–NOT the entire company!! DO NOT REPLY-ALL.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Wtf don’t tell them to email ME for instructions on how to create a rule! That’s why I SENT THE INSTRUCTIONS
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Everyone please stop replying-all.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Received your test, thanks for checking.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
I’d also like to be removed from this distro please tnx
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
We cannot remove you from this distro; it is a conduit for all-employee notifications.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Exactly what are you notifying us of? Everyone please stop replying-all.
FROM: [email protected].com
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
<iframe src=”https://giphy.com/embed/KJb0HBe5ooBOM” width=”480″ height=”310″ frameBorder=”0″ class=”giphy-embed” allowFullScreen></iframe>
via GIPHY
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Aaaahhhh that was supposed to be a gif from Office Space!!!!! You guys should check out that movie.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Thank you for the instructions on how to create the rule to send these messages to the trash! Doing that now! Goodbye, all!
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Guys you can create a rule to get rid of these messages today, but I HIGHLY recommend deleting the rule in a couple days when this chain has died down because it is VERY likely the company will send us a legitimate email in the future whose subject line is RE: test.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Why. Are. You. Doing. This.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Hi please remove me from this distro as well.
Kind regards,
Nancy Lerman
“A smile makes 110% of the shots you miss feel like homeruns.” –Anonymous
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Nancy, it’s the same distro. They cannot remove you. EVERYONE STOP REPLYING-ALL.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Everyone please disregard these emails; the original test was sent in error to the entire company.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Received, thank you.
Kind regards,
Nancy Lerman
“A smile makes 110% of the shots you miss feel like homeruns.” –Anonymous
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Hey IT have you ever heard of a BBC line?
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Lmao BCC line!!!
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
(My last email had a typo)
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
Shameless plug I’m doing standup tonight at The Hole 11:30 pm $17 cover 2 drink min.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test
EVERYONE. MUST. STOP.
FROM: [email protected]
TO: [email protected]
SUBJECT: RE: test
Weird test but received