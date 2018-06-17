FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: test

This is a test.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Received.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Sorry what is this a test of?

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Yes I was about to ask the same thing. There is no specificity in this email.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Received.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

All- I have never seen emails like this from IT. It could be a phishing attempt. You shouldn’t be replying. Think about what you could be opening yourself up to.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Please stop replying-all!!

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Received. Thank you for the test.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Dear IT,

I didn’t want to reply-all and clog everyone’s inboxes, so I am replying only to your original email. Please remove me from this distro. It is not pertinent to my work.

Kind regards,

Nancy Lerman

“A smile makes 110% of the shots you miss feel like homeruns.” –Anonymous

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Nancy, that was a kind thought, but you still replied-all. Everyone please stop replying-all.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

GUYS. YOU DO NOT HAVE TO KEEP REPLYING TO THE MADNESS. SET UP A RULE TO FILTER THIS EMAIL TO YOUR TRASH.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

How do I do that?

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

READ THE ATTACHMENT I SENT IT INCLUDES INSTRUCTIONS ON HOW TO AUTO-FILTER YOUR MAIL.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Please do not yell I was only asking a question

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

OK anyone who doesn’t know how to filter emails reach out to [email protected] ONLY–NOT the entire company!! DO NOT REPLY-ALL.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Wtf don’t tell them to email ME for instructions on how to create a rule! That’s why I SENT THE INSTRUCTIONS

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Everyone please stop replying-all.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Received your test, thanks for checking.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

I’d also like to be removed from this distro please tnx

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

We cannot remove you from this distro; it is a conduit for all-employee notifications.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Exactly what are you notifying us of? Everyone please stop replying-all.

FROM: [email protected].com

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

<iframe src=”https://giphy.com/embed/KJb0HBe5ooBOM” width=”480″ height=”310″ frameBorder=”0″ class=”giphy-embed” allowFullScreen></iframe>

via GIPHY

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Aaaahhhh that was supposed to be a gif from Office Space!!!!! You guys should check out that movie.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Thank you for the instructions on how to create the rule to send these messages to the trash! Doing that now! Goodbye, all!

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Guys you can create a rule to get rid of these messages today, but I HIGHLY recommend deleting the rule in a couple days when this chain has died down because it is VERY likely the company will send us a legitimate email in the future whose subject line is RE: test.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Why. Are. You. Doing. This.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Hi please remove me from this distro as well.

Kind regards,

Nancy Lerman

“A smile makes 110% of the shots you miss feel like homeruns.” –Anonymous

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Nancy, it’s the same distro. They cannot remove you. EVERYONE STOP REPLYING-ALL.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Everyone please disregard these emails; the original test was sent in error to the entire company.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Received, thank you.

Kind regards,

Nancy Lerman

“A smile makes 110% of the shots you miss feel like homeruns.” –Anonymous

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Hey IT have you ever heard of a BBC line?

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Lmao BCC line!!!

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

(My last email had a typo)

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

Shameless plug I’m doing standup tonight at The Hole 11:30 pm $17 cover 2 drink min.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: READ READ READ!!!!!!!! test

EVERYONE. MUST. STOP.

FROM: [email protected]

TO: [email protected]

SUBJECT: RE: test

Weird test but received