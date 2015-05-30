Sometimes I wonder why people could be so depressed. The world we live in is so amazing and beautiful, and we should all be thankful that we’re in it. I think everyone should close their eyes, and take a minute or two every day to realize how great of a gift life really is. Not just because it would provide you with a different perspective and a positive frame of mind, but because that’s all the time I need to take your wallet, and make a clean getaway.

At what point do we lose our innocence? Is it when we realize the unfairness of the world, or when we accidentally kill a homeless person with a hammer? Some people say that we humans are a violent and savage species. Well, I think that people who say that should get stabbed in the face. Don’t you belittle my species, you species belittler. If you don’t have anything nice to say, then don’t say anything at all. You ugly, ignorant fucking swine.

You have a really big head by the way.

I choose to see the good in people. Sure, we’ve done some pretty bad things to each other, and to the environment. You may point to the Holocaust, apartheid, slavery, the mass destruction of the Native Americans, pollution, animal cruelty, fracking, child abuse, sexism, classism, terrorism, religious intolerance, homophobia, and the fact that we’ve killed every decent human being that gave us guidelines on how to live peacefully with one another, like Jesus, Mohandas Gandhi, Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy, Bobby Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr., Harvey Milk, and John Lennon. But you want to know what I think the real problem is?

Your negative attitude.

Instead of focusing on the bad things, why not look at the amazing and inspirational things human beings are capable of? Like the mother who lifted a bus full of people four feet off the ground to save her bag of crack, or the other night when I had sex with an actual real life person.

I just went to a birthday party for my friend Anne who is the most inspiring person I’ve ever met. At the age of 13 she escaped a life of abuse and neglect by her parents and beat the odds to become perfectly well-adjusted woman with a family of her own. She has two lovely girls with a son on the way. I asked her what it was that got her through all those rough years and she said it was her faith in God, and her undying passion of one day getting out of that hell hole to become a therapist so she could help people who went through the same type of things that she did. I had to hold back my tears because to me, it’s amazing to see that type of maturity from a 14-year-old girl.

I look at the children I see running up and down the street playing and laughing with so much energy and enthusiasm, and I wonder at what point do we lose that joy and happiness. At what point do we lose our innocence? Is it when we realize the unfairness of the world, or when we accidentally kill a homeless person with a hammer? Can we get it back? I think so. As long as you look at the world with the same lenses these children do. I do it every day.

I sat there and watched until a cop showed up and asked where I live, and why I’m not wearing a shirt or shoes. After I explained everything to this nice man he looked at me with a very understanding, but befuddled look. Then he offered me a ride to a place where I could lay down and sober up until Monday when a judge would be available.

I met this really nice guy named Spider while I was there. He struck up a conversation after he complimented me on my smile. I asked him what he was in for, and he said it was a big misunderstanding with a gun and a liquor store, and that he was completely innocent. I believe him.

Then he started talking about his life, and what it was like growing up on the streets. Most people would look at this guy once and see a monster, but after talking to him I just see a big scarred up ol’ teddy bear capable of change. At one point he turned his head towards me and I saw tears coming down his face. I went to wipe his tears away, but soon realized that the tears were tattooed onto his face. We both laughed and hugged each other. Not as men in jail, but as two human beings.