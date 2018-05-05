The 2018 Kentucky Derby brings with it one of the deepest fields of names in recent memory. While there may not be a Stradavari or Danzig Moon this year, there is still plenty to admire
The actual odds are listed in parenthesis. I don’t advise using this to pick a winner, but I also don’t advise against it. It's your money.
Your 2018 Kentucky Derby Name Rankings
20. Instilled Regard (50-1) – This horse was named by an angry dad who works too much and hates that his kids aren’t doctors.
19. Audible (8-1) – In this case, I want to see the list of names they didn’t choose.
18. Justify (3-1) – This guy's wife definitely didn’t want him to buy a horse.
17. Enticed (30-1) – Oddly, I’ve never been less enticed.
16. Combatant (50-1) – Finally, a horse named by your middle school nemesis Dylan who was way too into karate.
15. Promises Fulfilled (30-1) – Or what every political book is almost named.
14. Flameaway (30-1) – This horse is also a promotional campaign for a new brand of fire extinguishers.
13. Firenze Fire (50-1) – And maybe let's nip the fire theme in the bud right now.
12. Noble Indy (30-1) – This guy takes horse racing just a bit too seriously.
11. Bolt d’Oro (8-1) – If this name were food on a menu, I’d point to it rather than say it.
10. Bravazo (50-1) – Our first Ad Agency name of the year. Named by the same team that came up with the Hyundai Elantra.
9. Vino Rosso (12-1) – Means “red wine” in Italian and “try-hard” in English.
8. My Boy Jack (30-1) – Jack seems cool.
7. Lone Sailor (50-1) – The owner of this horse definitely makes his friends call him “the lone sailor.”
6. Solomini (30-1) – I’ve pronounced this name differently every time I’ve said it.
5. Magnum Moon (6-1) – What can I say, I'm a sucker for astrological themes.
4. Hofburg (20-1) – I’m intimidated.
3. Free Drop Billy (30-1) – I’ve never wanted to meet someone as much as I want to meet the Billy this horse is named after.
2. Mendelssohn (5-1) – There’s Gregor Mendel and then there’re all other scientists.
1. Good Magic (12-1) – If by “good magic,' you mean the 2013 film Now You See Me where a team of illusionists pulls off heists during their performances, then I’m in.