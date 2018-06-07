I

t has been twenty-nine years since Billy Joel released his now classic song “We Didn’t Start the Fire” off his eleventh album “Storm Front.” The hugely successful song reached #1 in the charts during its debut year, and even got the ‘Piano Man’ a Grammy nomination! But, many don’t know the inventive first draft of this song, which was originally titled: “We Did, in Fact, Start the Fire!”

This is because for almost thirty year, Billy Joel has kept the original manuscript locked away in his private estate in The Bronx. However, to commemorate the song’s upcoming birthday the first lyrics for “We Didn’t Start the Fire” are finally being released for music fans everywhere to see the original markings! It is important to note that the notes, rhythm and musical stylings are exactly the same, the lyrics, on the other hand may seem a little ‘stranger’ than the version you know and love today.

“Well ya know, I wanted to sing it the way I originally wrote it,” Joel says, “and my manager really suggested the rewrite, he was like ‘this is bad, do literally anything else… even if you just rattled off some random shit from history like that would even make for a better song, what is this? This makes no sense at all Bill.’ And still, till this day, I disagree with him…but I guess all the record sales don’t lie. Anyways, he said ‘listen Billy, this is so bad, so, so bad. Promise me this okay, you won’t show anyone this for like thirty years, please I’m begging you!’

So, anyways here we are.”

Now, without further ado, here, is the unmasked, unedited, uncut and unheard lyrics to Billy Joel’s original masterful concept:

“We Did, in Fact, Start the Fire!”

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Marilyn Monroe

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire and Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire-fire-fire-fire

Fire, Fire, Fire-fire Fire-fire

We- started the fire

It was always burning

Since we started the fire

We- did start the fire

Yes! We did light it

Because he thought we’d like it

Fire-Fire, Fire, Fire and Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire-fire Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire fire fire fire, “Fire Fire Fire Fire”

Fire, Fire, Fire fire fire fire fire

Fire, fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, “Fire”, trouble with the Fire

We- started the fire

It was always burning

Since we started the fire

We- started the fire

Yes! We did light it

Because he thought we’d like it

Fire, Fire, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, “Fire fire fire fire”

Fire, Fire, Fire Fire Fire

Fire, Fire Fire, Fire Fire Fire Fire

Fire Fire, “Fire Fire”, Fire, Fire

Fire, Fire, Fire fire fire fire

Fire. Fire, Fire, Fire and Fire

Fire Fire, “Fi-Re”, Fire Fire Fire Fire

We- started the fire

It was always burning

Since we started the fire

We- did start the fire

Yes! We did light it

Because he thought we’d like it

Fire Fire, Fire Fire, “Fire Fire Fire”

Flames, Fire, fire, FIRE!

“Fire Fire Fire Fire”, Fire fire-mania

Fire Fire, Fire Fire, Fire fire fire fire

Fire Fire, Fire Fire Fire, British politician sex (fire)

Fire.Fire. Fire-fire: fire, FIRE! FIRE! FIRE! FIRE!

We- started the fire

It was always burning

Since we started the fire

We- did start the fire

Yes! We did light it

Because he thought we’d like it

Fire fire , Fire, Fire Fire back again

Fire- fire, Fire-fire, Fire fire, Fire-fire

Fire ,Fire , Fire Fire, Fire fire fire

Fire Fire Fire Fire, Fire fire fire fire

“Fire Fire Fire”, Fire fire fire, fire fire, fire fire

Fire, homeless vets, AIDS, crack, Fire fire!

Fire fire fire fire, Fire fire fire fire fire

FLAMES AH FLAMES, I can't take it anymore!!

We- started the fire

It was always burning

Since we started the fire

We- started the fire

But then I am gone

Perhaps I’m just an arson and on, and on, and on

We started the fire

It was always burning

Since we started the fire

We did start the fire

Yes! We did light it

Because he thought we’d like it

We started the fire

It was always burning

Since we started the fire

We did start the fire

Yes! We did light it

Because he thought we’d like it