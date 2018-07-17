“Forget burritos, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”
— J.J. (Jake) Gittes, Chinatown
“Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, that freeloading deadbeat walks into mine. No credit for this dame, Sascha!”
— Rick Blaine, Casablanca
“Mama always said superficially profound quotations are like a mass-produced box of inferior chocolates. You never know what kind of popularity you’re gonna get with a pathologically sentimental audience.”
— Forrest Gump, Forrest Gump
“Favorite sled.”
— Charles Foster Kane, Citizen Kane
“Luke, I am gonna straight blow your mind.”
— Darth Vader, The Empire Strikes Back
“As God is my witness, and supported by a white supremacist state government backed by KKK terror, I will never go hungry again.”
— Scarlett O’Hara, Gone With The Wind
“I remember every detail. The Germans wore gray, you wore that pricey blue dress you coaxed out of me, you fetching Swedish gold-digger you.”
— Rick Blaine, Casablanca
“If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it is that you can kill anyone with kindness. Hey everyone, cannolis on me!”
— Michael Corleone, The Godfather: Part II
“Tickle them ivories as you were wont to do, Sam.”
— Rick Blaine, Casablanca
“And she’s not only merely dead, she’s really most sincerely dead to me, that love-making, heart-breaking, green-skinned freak.”
— Coroner, The Wizard Of Oz
“Go ahead, make my day. Smartphones ain’t invented yet.”
— Harry Callahan, Dirty Harry
“The problems of three little people don’t amount to a cup of couscous in this crazy world.”
— Rick Blaine, Casablanca
“I’m indescribably angry, and I refuse to tolerate this level of mistreatment even one second longer.”
–Howard Beale, Network
“You're an errand boy, sent by the butcher to collect a bill. I’m a little short now, can I pay you in kind?”
— Colonel Kurtz, Apocalypse Now
“Great! One ring to rule them all—and in the darkness I can’t find it!”
— Bilbo, The Lord of the Rings
“Oh no, my dear, I’m a very good confidence man. I’m just a very bad wizard.”
— Oz, The Wizard Of Oz
“I know it was you Fredo. You broke my bike. You broke my bike!”
— Michael Corleone, The Godfather: Part II
“The horror! It’s, like—horrifying!”
— Colonel Kurtz, Apocalypse Now
“Louie, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Say, can you spot me five until payday?”
— Rick Blaine, Casablanca