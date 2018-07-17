“Forget burritos, Jake. It’s Chinatown.”

— J.J. (Jake) Gittes, Chinatown

“Of all the gin joints, in all the towns, in all the world, that freeloading deadbeat walks into mine. No credit for this dame, Sascha!”

— Rick Blaine, Casablanca

“Mama always said superficially profound quotations are like a mass-produced box of inferior chocolates. You never know what kind of popularity you’re gonna get with a pathologically sentimental audience.”

— Forrest Gump, Forrest Gump

“Favorite sled.”

— Charles Foster Kane, Citizen Kane

“Luke, I am gonna straight blow your mind.”

— Darth Vader, The Empire Strikes Back

“As God is my witness, and supported by a white supremacist state government backed by KKK terror, I will never go hungry again.”

— Scarlett O’Hara, Gone With The Wind

“I remember every detail. The Germans wore gray, you wore that pricey blue dress you coaxed out of me, you fetching Swedish gold-digger you.”

— Rick Blaine, Casablanca

“If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it is that you can kill anyone with kindness. Hey everyone, cannolis on me!”

— Michael Corleone, The Godfather: Part II

“Tickle them ivories as you were wont to do, Sam.”

— Rick Blaine, Casablanca

“And she’s not only merely dead, she’s really most sincerely dead to me, that love-making, heart-breaking, green-skinned freak.”

— Coroner, The Wizard Of Oz

“Go ahead, make my day. Smartphones ain’t invented yet.”

— Harry Callahan, Dirty Harry

“The problems of three little people don’t amount to a cup of couscous in this crazy world.”

— Rick Blaine, Casablanca

“I’m indescribably angry, and I refuse to tolerate this level of mistreatment even one second longer.”

–Howard Beale, Network

“You're an errand boy, sent by the butcher to collect a bill. I’m a little short now, can I pay you in kind?”

— Colonel Kurtz, Apocalypse Now

“Great! One ring to rule them all—and in the darkness I can’t find it!”

— Bilbo, The Lord of the Rings

“Oh no, my dear, I’m a very good confidence man. I’m just a very bad wizard.”

— Oz, The Wizard Of Oz

“I know it was you Fredo. You broke my bike. You broke my bike!”

— Michael Corleone, The Godfather: Part II

“The horror! It’s, like—horrifying!”

— Colonel Kurtz, Apocalypse Now

“Louie, I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. Say, can you spot me five until payday?”

— Rick Blaine, Casablanca