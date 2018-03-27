From: Chris Garcia([email protected])

To: Jackie Webster ([email protected])

Cc: Bob Cobb ([email protected])

Subject: URGENT PLEASE READ: Client memo re: High Crimes and Calligraphy (PRIVILEGED and CONFIDENTIAL) and New Client Packages

Good morning and Happy Monday! Hope you and the kids enjoyed your time away. Glamping and big game hunting sound like a great combo! Just bringing you up to speed on some outstanding issues that bubbled up while you were on your screen fast. (How did that go, BTW?!)

Bob, the Regional Manager for the DC/VA branch, reached out while you were away and I think we need to do something about it. We’re getting a ton of requests from DC at the moment and they’re very strange.

It should be made clear to all clients that none of our pre-paid plans cover treason.

Just one example: on Tuesday, a claim was filed in D.C. from one of our government clients. Client Jones contacted the office seeking assistance in the review of a Non-Disclosure Agreement. Of course, contract review is one of our most lucrative product offerings, but this NDA is different. Our client lists their job title as “Special Assistant to the Special Assistant to the White House Calligrapher.” The NDA in question includes a payment (strange, right?!) and the liquidated damages for violations are $1,000,000 per hand-addressed leak to the “#fakenewsmedia.” (Our counsel is researching the use of hashtags in legal documents.)

Normally, Bob and his team could handle denying this claim on their own (they have a lot of practice!) but Client Jones is also requesting coverage for criminal counsel related to a subpoena for copies of all of the state dinner invitations, menu boards, meeting place cards, and “Chuck and Nancy caricatures” this calligrapher has made since January 2017. In addition, Client Jones is concerned about their tools—ink pots, fountain pens and white noise machine with guided meditations from Oprah—being impounded by the FBI.

Our team is not staffed up to handle the overwhelming amount of requests like the one from Client Jones. Our referral lists for attorneys willing to provide contracted services at a discount are balking at the complexity and the uniqueness of the claims. I mean, a calligrapher’s pens being impounded!

As you always say, “Don’t come to me with a problem! Come to me with a solution!” so we huddled with marketing and product development to prepare the following ideas for our clients. Rest assured, we will continue to deny most claims (keeping with standard operating procedure and our business model), but we will add certain product tiers for our high-potential, high-risk clients. I think there could be a lot of new business to be developed here!

The “Silver Special Counsel Plan” for our clients who have “special” legal requirements with a certain news-making investigator.

The “Gold-Gilt Family Plan,” for multiple members of the same family that are involved in the same case. Eligibility for this will be on a case-by-case basis, and some services under this Family Plan will be subsidized by funding provided by unnamed Political Action Committees, donations to national political parties (or party), and/or individual Kickstarter campaigns or charity golf outings. Not all services available for state law claims brought by the Attorney General in New York.

It should be made clear to all clients that none of our pre-paid plans cover treason. For these new tiers, government discount programs will not apply, but AAA and AARP will work. We will also offer to draft social media posts for clients who need help keeping their fingers out of pudding, so to speak.

We also are going to provide some useful links on our website where clients will be able to learn more about mental health and counseling services, outplacement and job search information, and, for those who are interested, classes from The Learning Annex about writing your best-selling, tell-all memoir.

we’re excited to hear your thoughts on these ideas! We’re planning on teasing the new plans in a promoted tweet and a 30-second spot on cable news, so as to reach the right audience for there packages.

Best!

Chris