I have eaten
the gelato
that was in
the freezer
and which
you were probably
saving
for when you’re on your period
Forgive me
it was delicious
you could get yourself more
before you start?
The world is not a pleasant place
to be without
access to Game of Thrones
Did you ever ask your brother for his HBO GO login?
The apparition of my face in the mirror;
Covered by my wet, black beard.
Would you pick up some razors? My payment to Dollar Shave Club was declined.
For I have drank them all already, drank them all:
Have drank them evenings, mornings, afternoons,
I have measured out my life with K-cups;
And I know the Dunkin’ Donuts ones are all gone
This is a reminder to get the kinds I like–sometimes you forget
So how should I presume?
so much depends
upon
me getting eight
hours
of sleep at
night
Could you be quieter when you get ready for work in the mornings?
“Hope” is the thing with feathers —
That perches in the soul —
And it’s also a burrito bowl —
Would you bring Chipotle home for dinner tonight?
What happens to a student loan deferred?
Spoiler Alert: You eventually have to pay it back. Could you make my payment this month?
Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?
Not lately because you’ve been pretty cold.
Sex tonight?
And therefore never send to know for whom
the alarm clock tolls; it tolls for thee.
(I really do need eight hours every night. Please try to make sure your alarm doesn’t wake me; you know I have to stay up late because that’s when I’m most creative.)
c(w
ea
re
a
ll
ou
t)
har
m
in
Would you get some more? Ultra soft.
I pawned your great-grandfather’s watch today.
Nothing gold can stay.