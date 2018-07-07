T

his Is Just To SayI have eatenthe gelatothat was inthe freezer

and which

you were probably

saving

for when you’re on your period

Forgive me

it was delicious

you could get yourself more

before you start?

The world is not a pleasant place

to be without

access to Game of Thrones

Did you ever ask your brother for his HBO GO login?

The apparition of my face in the mirror;

Covered by my wet, black beard.

Would you pick up some razors? My payment to Dollar Shave Club was declined.

For I have drank them all already, drank them all:

Have drank them evenings, mornings, afternoons,

I have measured out my life with K-cups;

And I know the Dunkin’ Donuts ones are all gone

This is a reminder to get the kinds I like–sometimes you forget

So how should I presume?

so much depends

upon

me getting eight

hours

of sleep at

night

Could you be quieter when you get ready for work in the mornings?

“Hope” is the thing with feathers —

That perches in the soul —

And it’s also a burrito bowl —

Would you bring Chipotle home for dinner tonight?

What happens to a student loan deferred?

Spoiler Alert: You eventually have to pay it back. Could you make my payment this month?

Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day?

Not lately because you’ve been pretty cold.

Sex tonight?

And therefore never send to know for whom

the alarm clock tolls; it tolls for thee.

(I really do need eight hours every night. Please try to make sure your alarm doesn’t wake me; you know I have to stay up late because that’s when I’m most creative.)

c(w

ea

re

a

ll

ou

t)

har

m

in

Would you get some more? Ultra soft.

I pawned your great-grandfather’s watch today.

Nothing gold can stay.