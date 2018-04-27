Remember that show you used to love? The one that you and your friends like to ask each other about, saying, “Remember that show?”

I’m back! And guess what: the whole cast back too, even the actors who had to leave and be recast. Don’t worry about getting confused—we have lots of fun, meta-explanations for bringing back two actors who played the same part.

As a reboot, I can’t take myself too seriously, so I don’t!

One of the first things that will inevitably happen in the reboot is a reintroduction to the fundamental aspects of each character. We will likely take advantage of every opportunity to do this by giving the characters witty one-liners and having them pause for far too long after the joke’s delivery.

Not a single show you used to love is safe from being dug out of its grave and having its skeleton dressed up in the same clothes it used to wear, only sexier for whatever reason.

There may be studio applause. If there is, I can assure you it’ll be excessive and unearned!

Since the original show ended, several of the actors have gone through hard times. Some of them couldn’t book another gig and haven’t worked in the business since the show's original run. Some of them developed serious addictions and trauma-related disorders that stem directly from their experience on the show. Some of them voted for Trump!

But aw, who cares, look at them doing that old thing they used to do that we loved so much! Are we really going to hold these beloved characters accountable for the things their actors said/did? No way!

People change. It’s a fact of life. They change a little every day, every month, every year. But not these characters. These characters are precisely who you remember them to be, distinguished only by familiar quirks that seem totally outdated now. This is a very good thing. When characters don’t grow or change in any meaningful way whatsoever, we get to say things like, “Man, that is so [Character Name]!” And isn’t that just the best?

Not a single show you used to love is safe from being dug out of its grave and having its skeleton dressed up in the same clothes it used to wear, only sexier for whatever reason. Is that because Hollywood is out of ideas? Maybe. Who cares? You’re still going to lose your shit when you hear that theme song again!

It’s impossible to say whether or not anyone will enjoy this reboot. It might be so awful it ruins the original for you. But to us, that doesn’t really matter. What does matter is that you watch it—which is as inevitable as the reboot itself.

After all, you used to love this show!