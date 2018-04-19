trump: hey, is he picking on you

postal service: no

trump: then why did i see you give him your lunch money

postal service: it was nothing

trump: that was not nothing

postal service: can’t you just ask my how my day was like a normal parent

trump: how was your day

postal service: i don’t wanna talk about it

amazon: is your dad pissed

postal service: it’s fine

amazon: oh. okay

postal service: yeah

amazon: can we—

postal service: not here

trump: i saw what happened. i saw that punk push you against the lockers

postal service: dad why did you come into the school

trump: don’t change the subject

postal service: it was nothing. we were just messing around

trump: do you want me to say something to him?

postal service: please dad no

trump: you know his dad is a big jerk right? that’s where he gets it

postal service: i think his dad’s pretty nice

trump: not to me he’s not

jeff bezos: hi

trump: hey jeff. I’m calling to talk about your son. i think he’s been bullying—

jeff bezos hangs up

trump: hello?

alexa: you and my brother are more than friends aren’t you

postal service: no, what are you talking about

alexa: you know i’m always listening, right?

trump: let me see your neck

postal service: dad stop, plz

trump: let me see your neck

trump pulls down postal’s service turtleneck

trump: jesus christ, he bit you didn’t he

postal service: no it’s a burn mark

trump: oh, a burn mark? a burn mark? from what exactly?

postal service: something hot

trump: jeff if you hang up on me i will have to talk directly to your—

jeff bezos hangs up 

trump: i understand you know my son pretty well

amazon: um yeah i guess. i mean we have class together

trump: you think it’s okay to bully him?

amazon: i’m gonna be late to—

trump: if i find another bite mark on my son, you will be hearing from my lawyer, do you understand me?

amazon: listen I think you should talk to your son. also didn’t your lawyer quit

trump: beat it, punk!

postal service: dad you don’t understand

trump: do you think I’m just gonna keep giving you money knowing you’re giving it to a bully? do you think I’m just gonna bail you out?

postal service: your dad gave you money

trump: don’t change the subject

postal service: dad you smell like alcohol. it’s 3:30

trump: i’m gonna call jeff

jeff bezos’ voicemail: sorry i can’t come to the phone right now, but leave your name and number and i’ll give you a call back. also, hey trump, go fuck yourself

trump: i hate you jeff bezos!!!

amazon: i brought you a “package”

amazon grins sheepishly

postal service: okay, really?

amazon hands postal service a green bag marked “fresh”

postal service: thanks as always for going out and getting this. it’s so much better than the crap they serve in the cafeteria

amazon: the only thanks i’ll accept is a kiss

postal service: right here? what if someone sees

amazon: let them

postal service: i’m nervous

amazon: me too

they kiss

trump: holy shit

he lowers the binoculars

trump: you are so grounded

Suggested for You

An Open Letter to the Guy at Work Who Thinks We’re Friends
An Open Letter on Maturity to Jonathan from His Penis
Coming Out: Courageous Insights From a Recently Uncloseted Same-Sex Couple
Feelin’ the Burn! I Tried Carrie Underwood’s New Leg Workout and My Father is Still Dead