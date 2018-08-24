M

y older brother always says, “If I can kick you, you’re too close.” And true to his word, if I got too close, he would kick me. Needless to say, I learned really fast to give people their personal space—it’s just proper social etiquette. Or is it misanthropy? I think I simply realized how nice it is to have space, and how much I hate other people being near me. Anyone. Anywhere.

There are certain places where the proximity of people is just too much to handle. Here are some ways to avoid being near people, if you’re like me and you never have to make human contact again.

On public transit

My train commute is 40 minutes each way and after a long day, I don’t want anybody near me. The trick to sitting alone is to look as tired and pissed off as possible. Nobody wants to sit near a tired, sweaty, angry 30-something. Move your bag slightly out from under your chair so it would blocks somebody from sitting across from you—people hate asking you to move stuff for them.

And keep in mind that weird works. The other day I took out a needle and thread to sew up some holes in my coat pocket, and people avoided me like the plague. There’s something to be said for sharp objects as a people-deterrent.

In the coffee shop

When I’m at the coffee shop, I’m usually busy. Don’t sit near me and loudly slurp your Starbucks while texting everyone in your contacts list and blaring your punk rock music. Even if you’re working, just don’t sit with me—chances are I’m seconds away from a mental breakdown, so stay away.

The best way to keep other humans at bay is to spread your stuff out at a table, and look frantic. Every minute or so, rake your hands through your hair while flipping furiously through a couple of pages of the nearest book. Also, just glance around nervously every once in a while sloppily guzzling a lot of water—hydration and nerves freak people out.

At a bar

It’s Saturday night and it’s drunk-asshole-on-patios season. This is where my misanthropy, or rather my proclivity for avoiding people, reaches its height. Dozens of 20-somethings converge on a single table. High-fiving each other and talking loudly, they dive into messy nachos and spill beer everywhere. The words “Sunday brunch” are heard several times.

It’s an introvert’s hell.

The key here is to avoid making eye contact with anyone. When I really want to isolate myself, I’ll order a Diet Coke and a healthy salad. It confuses pub patrons.

At the movies

Don’t sit next to me at the movies unless there are no other seats available—and maybe not even then. Seriously, just don’t. It’s dark, I’m trying to eat popcorn and enjoy the movie, and unless we came to the movies together, don’t sit beside me. I like a one-to-two seat radius around me on all sides.

An effective way to maintain this barrier is to talk a lot and loudly before the movie starts. Pull out your phone, chew with your mouth open, and just be disgusting—embrace your inner five year old. Moviegoers don’t want to sit next to an annoying person for two hours and neither do you.

Although these methods are effective, there is a more direct way to avoid human contact: simply stay inside. Some of the latest research has confirmed that when you’re at home alone, with no one else around, you’re 98% likely to avoid other human beings (I’m giving it a 2% chance that someone may knock on the door because disaster can strike).

So, curl up in some cozy blankets and watch TV on your laptop. Nobody respects your personal space more than Netflix does.

