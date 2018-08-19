The first film in Hollywood’s Fruit Cinematic Universe, Grape: Unclustered, comes out this month. In order to quench your thirst with juicy details, this guide will tell you everything you need to know about the upcoming projects from Brendan Fraser’s lead role as a grape to Neil Patrick Harris’ supporting role as the pit of a peach.

Grape: Unclustered (2018)

Starring Brendan Fraser, Melissa McCarthy, Anthony Hopkins; directed and written by Quentin Tarantino.

A

grape (Brendan Fraser) on a cluster of grapes must escape from an evil vineyard owner’s (Anthony Hopkins) farm with the help of a fellow grape (Melissa McCarthy). The vineyard owner wants to squash the grapes to make wine. Will these two grapes save their cluster or will they all end up barrelled in oak?

Raisin: Redemption (2019)

Starring Michael Caine, Brendan Fraser, Scarlett Johansson, Russell Crowe; directed and written by Quentin Tarantino.

In this sequel to Grape, Grape (Brendan Fraser) is joined by his father, Raisin (Michael Caine). Together, they seek vengeance on the vineyard owner’s brother (Russell Crowe) with the help of a younger grape (Scarlett Johansson). The brother plans on taking all of the grape clusters and turning them into one huge bottle of wine for the upcoming Bacchus Festival. Can a father and son save the vineyard or will they be consumed in a crystal glass?

Watermelon: One Seed Too Many (2020)

Starring Adam Sandler, Ken Jeong, Eddie Murphy, Sarah Silverman; directed by Ron Howard.

In a grocery store, three watermelons (Adam Sandler, Ken Jeong, and Eddie Murphy) must stop customers from purchasing them or worse, dropping them. One customer (Sarah Silverman) is determined to buy watermelons to make gallons of sangria for a party, but she also has butterfingers. Will these three brothers from the same vine save themselves, or will they get smashed to red pieces and cleaned up in aisle four?

Banana: Unpeeled (2021)

Starring Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, Gary Oldman; directed by Wes Anderson.

In this coming of age comedy, two bananas (Kristen Stewart and Selena Gomez) team up to make their way from the kitchen to the freezer, so that they do not rot. Connected by one cluster and a dark and eccentric past, they will have to put their quirky, brightly colored differences aside. On their way, a baker (Gary Oldman) is preparing to make banana bread, so he will stop at nothing to find the two rogue bananas. Can these two bananas make it to the freezer in time or will they be unpeeled?

Peach: Pit-less (2022)

Starring Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris, Javier Bardem; directed by Sam Mendes.

In this revenge thriller, a peach (Uma Thurman) is separated from her pit (Neil Patrick Harris) by a hungry man (Javier Bardem) with a spoon. In her attempt to get her pit back and enact vengeance, she will face the man’s dog, cockroaches, the automatic opener of a trash can lid, a stray cat, and the hungry man himself. Will she be bloodily re-united with her pit or will they both end up in the garbage disposal?

Lime vs. Lemon: Soured (2023)

Starring The Rock, Arnold Schwarzenegger; directed by James Cameron.

In this action film, a lemon (Arnold Schwarzenegger) and a lime (The Rock) are placed into a cocktail together. Since they can not stand each other’s sourness, they must try and survive, each fighting to outlast the other. Who will survive in this acidic citrus juice blend?

Citrus: Blood Orange (2024)

Starring Liam Neeson, Michael Cera, Leonarda Di Caprio; directed by Michael Bay.

In this thriller, an orange (Liam Neeson) will team up with soil (Leonardo DiCaprio) to unravel why other oranges in the grove are exploding so often and so spectacularly. A childish neighbor (Michael Cera) might like to use oranges for target practice. Will this orange save the grove or will they all bleed orange?

Fruits: Seed Squad (2025)

Starring Brendan Fraser, Melissa McCarthy, Anthony Hopkins, Adam Sandler, Ken Jeong, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Stewart, Selena Gomez, Michael Caine, Scarlett Johansson, Russell Crowe, The Rock, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Liam Neeson, Michael Cera, and Leonardo DiCaprio; directed by JJ Abrams.

In this ensemble film, the vineyard owner (Anthony Hopkins) has returned and Grape (Brendan Fraser) joins forces with all the other fruit to save ecology. This three hour epic brings together all of your favorites and answers the question once and for all: Can this united fruit force save the day or will they all end up in a punch bowl?

Other Projects:

PlumCot (2019)

In this children’s TV show, Plumcot, a character who is half plum and half apricot, struggles to form an identity, caught between two fruits. This show will explore the nuanced themes of a cultural identity crisis through the lens of the fruit universe.

Fruit Zone (2024)

This fruit-themed amusement park will feature over 20 rides with Grape Game, a roller coaster that will allow customers to ride in grape clusters; the ride will be narrated by Gilbert Gottfried.

Be sure to check out our guide to the 15 upcoming films from Hollywood’s other cinematic, brand new universe: Vegetables!