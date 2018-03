From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <

To: Juliet Miller <

Subject: Hello! Have You Considered Applying To Mid-Central? 3/5/16From: Mid-Central College of Middle America < [email protected] To: Juliet Miller < [email protected] Subject:

3/7/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Pleasure to Meet You!

3/8/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: You Thrill Us

3/9/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: You’re Something Special

3/10/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: This Feels So Right

3/10/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Your Response is Requested 🙂

3/11/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Hello?

3/11/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Are You Getting These?

3/15/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: We’ve Emailed You a Few Times…

4/1/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Knock Knock! Who’s There? Not You, Apparently!

6/7/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Should We Be Contacting Someone? We’re Worried.

7/17/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: We Request Your Response.

7/18/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: We Request Your Response Right Now.

7/19/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Do You Know What “Request” Means?

9/4/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Your Spot at MCCMA, in Jeopardy? Forever? Yes!!! Really!!!

11/12/16

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: You Are Running Out of Time, My Friend

2/3/17

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Your Last Chance to Get Up On This

3/7/17

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: You’ll Regret This, Recipient

4/8/17

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: You Will Rue This Day

5/5/17

From: Mid-Central College of Middle America <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: GIRL, REALLY?

5/25/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: This Just Got Personal, Juliet.

5/31/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Juliet, What the Fuck?

6/1/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Juliet, What Did We Do Wrong?

6/6/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Juliet, What Did I Do Wrong?

6/15/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Juliet, Don’t Be a Fucking Bitch

6/20/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Okay Then. Totally Get it. Goodbye Forever, Juliet.

6/30/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: You Will Never Here From Us Again.

6/30/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: *Hear. My Bad.

7/1/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Really, Juliet. We’re Walking Out the Door. Right Now.

7/6/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Juliet, We Just Deleted Your Email. It’s Over. Have a Nice Life.

7/7/17

From: Dave Allenson <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: SIKE, Juliet! Have a Shitty Life.

7/7/17

From: Cowatega State Polytechnic Institute at Ashbury <[email protected]>

To: Juliet Miller <[email protected]>

Subject: Pleasure to Meet You, Juliet! Have You Considered [email protected]?