Please select the below responses that most accurately reflect your talents, preferences, and professional qualifications.
1. When I picture my ideal work environment, I imagine the following:
- A multi-tenant skyscraper in the heart of an urban Financial Center
- An open-plan loft space conducive to a non-hierarchical exchange of viewpoints and ideas
- A well-apportioned home office fostering a strong sense of work/life balance
- A seasonal bog
2. Staying dry at work is important to me:
- Strongly agree
- Somewhat agree
- Somewhat disagree
- Strongly disagree
3. My preferred compensation structure is as follows:
- Hourly wage with overtime incentives
- Profit-share arrangement based on the yield of the Autumn Harvest
- Annual salary with a year-end discretionary bonus
- Sales-based commission
4. The highest level of education that I have attained is the following:
- College or post-graduate degree
- High School diploma or equivalent
- I went to the woods because I wished to live deliberately, to front only the essential facts of life, and see if I could not learn what it had to teach, and not, when I came to die, discover that I had not lived
- Technical certification (please describe)
5. I am most technically proficient in the below application(s):
- High Density Polyethylene Irrigation Systems
- Electric Motor Drive Pump Irrigation Systems
- Microsoft Excel
- Engine-Powered Pump Irrigation Systems
6. Most people would describe me as a:
- Creative free-thinker with an “outside the box” mentality
- Process-oriented manager always focused on the “big picture”
- Consistent producer with a rigid attention to detail
- Cranberry farmer
7. My ideal manager is the following “type”:
- The General: A strong, decisive leader who inspires confidence in her team
- The Visionary: A forward thinking idealist who sees a clear path to the future
- The Coach: A hands-on mentor who nurtures strengths and identifies weaknesses
- Steve: A loveably stoic “bogger’s bogger” who’s been looking to cut back a little bit since his grandkid was born over there in Nashua
8. In group situations or meetings, I am most likely to:
- Assert myself as a leader in order to make certain that my voice is heard
- Volunteer to take meeting minutes to ensure that all ideas are properly documented
- Avoid the shoreline, since that’s where the cranberries are most likely to get bruised
- Synthesize the various suggestions into one coherent strategy sentence
9. My favorite flavor is:
- Carbonated and cloyingly sweet, suggesting a willful complicity in the American obesity epidemic
- Caffeinated and bitter, culminating in a potentially debilitating low-level addiction
- Creamy and rich, but, at the end of the day, still something that was squeezed out of a cow udder
- Tart
10. My favorite part of a New England morning is:
- Dappled light streaming through dawn-lighted leaves
- Mottled light streaming through dawn-lighted leaves
- Speckled light streaming through dawn-lighted leaves
- Stippled light streaming through dawn-lighted leaves
Please submit all responses in a self-addressed stamped envelope care of:
Steve Barkyomb
1 Ocean Spray Drive
Lakeville-Middleboro, MA 02349