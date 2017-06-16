While sweeping up after a recent concert, I found a page of the contract that the Wells Fargo Center signs with artists before they perform. In order to respect the artist’s privacy, I won’t be able to disclose his/her name. However, I can describe in detail the piece of paper I found.
Let’s see if you can guess which Top 40 artist left behind this tiny piece of music history.
The card stock was thick and expensive. It was somewhere between brochure- and poster-grade with a matte finish. The page was bordered by an ornate, cursive font that repeated “Drake” over and over around the perimeter. Deep purple text against a lavender background read as follows:
- 12 Lobsters (live)
- 7 baby-blue kashmir throw pillows (fluffed)
- My (Drake’s) mom
- Assorted teas
- 1 case white wine spritzers
- 1 case Seagram’s Escapes
- Sandi Graham (that’s my mom)
- I would like to dedicate this show to my mom
- 2 tubs of good lotion (cocoa butter, etc.)
- Mama, I love you.
- 1 box Luna bars (I know they’re for girls but, I love blueberry bliss)
- You raised me to be the man I am today.
- I owe you everything.
- Misc. fruit snacks
- 20 different Yankee Candles
- All I want in this life is to make you proud, Mom.
- 1 crew-neck sweater reading “Mommy’s Lil Rapper”
- You’re the best woman in the world.