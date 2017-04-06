Highlight or click the black box for the novel associated with each clickbait description.
Whale-hunters HATE him. Check out these 14 secrets for harvesting ambergris that Nantucketers don’t want you to know.
Answer: Moby Dick
You’ll be OUTRAGED at how little really happens on an ordinary June day in Dublin!
Answer: Ulysses
Check out these 7 WEIRD ways to make any woman fall in love with you, leave her husband, and then slowly lose her touch with reality.
Answer: Anna Karenina
World War I veteran shares secret to capitalist excess.
Answer: The Great Gatsby
Think this is just a normal painting? Just wait until you see what happens when its subject commits murders and gets hooked on opium…
Answer: The Picture of Dorian Gray
Woman braces for death in rural Mississippi. You won’t BELIEVE what happens next!!!
Answer: As I Lay Dying
When you find out what Humbert’s last name is, your JAW. WILL. DROP.
Answer: Lolita
This Spaniard will restore your faith in humanity…or at least in tilting.
Answer: Don Quixote
When you read these shocking travelogues, you’ll never want to face the Cyclops again.
Answer: The Odyssey
She asked her husband to commit regicide. But she didn’t expect something THIS prophetic to happen!
Answer: Macbeth
I paid $5 for a prostitute and what happened next…OMG!
Answer: The Catcher in the Rye
Day laborer exposes hidden trick to accidentally squeeze pocket-mouse to death.
Answer: Of Mice and Men