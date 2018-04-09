- Cherry Coke
- Vanilla Coke
- Cherry Vanilla Coke
- Cherry Vanilla Lime Coke
- Cherry Vanilla Lime Ginger Coke
- Cherry Vanilla Lime Ginger Mixed Berry Coke
- Cherry Vanilla Lime Ginger Mixed Berry Strawberry Peach Punch Pink Lemonade Citrus Coke
- A serum that’s packed with over 300 variations of Coke
- Coke that doesn’t taste like Coke
- Half Diet Coke, half regular Coke, half Coke Zero, half Mexican Coke, half Columbian cocaine
- Fanta, Fanta Zero, Lemon Fanta Zero, Sprite Zero, Baskin Robins 31 Flavors, bucket-o-syrup
- Seagram’s Lemon Lime Seltzer, Hi-C, cooler ranch, Peruvian groundcherry, 23 pumps pumpernickel lavender
- ¼ Pibb Zero, ¼ Pibb Xtra, ¼ Pibb Military Grade, Dr. Pepper, Mr. Pepper, salt and pepper picked a piper named Mr. Peter Pibb
- A confluence of Glaceau Fruitwater, Vitamin Water, Dasani Water, Dasani Sparkling Water, coconut water, tap water, bathwater, moon water, rainwater from gutter, pond scum, Jacuzzi juice, artisan cucumber basil pasta water
- Sprite, Capri Sun variety pack, box of 64 crayons, roll of Necco wafers, La Croix Chameleon Edition, cobb salad, crockpot surprise, piñata filled with assorted candy, 3 cockatoo feathers, 2 fro-yo machines, with 1 lemon burst
- Peach Pomegrante PowerAde, holy communion water (if they have it!), lambs breath, frogs broth, strand of princess' hair, toadstools, one cup Blood Orange Soda, one-pint human blood
- When the crow cries thrice, and the moon blesses our lord’s umbra sky with a toothy smile, I’m betrothed to the sweet promise of the season’s maiden harvest, blooming with horned melon, Mello Yello Zero, oxen tongue, crystal skull, absinthe, ashes of a pharaoh, pickled gator bits, baby hummingbird beak (or viper fang), Diet Seagram’s Ginger Ale, beetle toe, human toe, gypsy porridge, cypress, demon’s golden staff, Fuze Ice Tea, frankincense, hemlock, stack of Tarot cards, thistle potpourri, humongous bag of Halloween candy, cornucopia of horse bones, all of the Chicken McNuggets sauces, oleander, rosemary, Minute Maid Cherry Limeade, upchuck from a baby bird, wormwood, hog’s hoof—what can I say, I like to mix it up a little!