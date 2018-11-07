“Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper

T

he phone rings in the middle of the nightMy father says whatcha gonna do with your lifeOh daddy dear, you know wages stagnated in ‘91And I don’t have retirement fundsNo, I don’t have retirement funds

“No Scrubs” by TLC

No, I already have your number

No, I don’t want to give you mine and

No, I’m tired of protesting you everywhere

No, you’re taking up too much of my time

No, I don’t want no scrubs

A scrub is a guy who can’t get no love from me

Hanging out the congressional side of his private flight

Trying to legislate me

“Jumper” by Third Eye Blind

I wish you would step back from that ledge my friend

You could find out all about what “debt ceiling” really means

And if you did not want to run for reelection

I would understand

“I’ll Be There For You” by The Rembrandts

So no one told you life was gonna be this way

The country’s a joke, you’re broke

Your hope is MIA

It’s like we’re stuck in a living nightmare

And you haven’t slept in at least a day, a week, a month, or maybe a year?

But I’ll be there for you

When tax rates start to fall

I’ll be there for you

When the economy starts to stall

I’ll be there for you

‘Cause the wealthy should pay tax, too

“I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” by U2

I have climbed the entry levels

I have run through the fields

Only to work for you

Only to work for you

I have run

I have crawled

I have scaled this corporate wall

This corporate wall

And only have a BA

But you still say an MBA is what you’re looking for

But you still say an MBA is what you’re looking for

“Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey

Just a small town girl living in a lonely world

She’ll drive your Uber from here to anywhere

Just a city boy moved from suburban Detroit

He’ll drive your Lyft from here to anywhere

Drop you off at a smoky room

The smell of wine and apple Juul

With the app running through the night

Just drive on and on and on and on

“Take On Me” by A-ha

Talking away

I don’t know what’s left to say

I’ll say it anyway

Tariffs won’t work that way, ‘cause costs on

Imports today

Will be just too much to pay

Chinese goods (from Shanghai)

Makeup cars (from Detroit)

Costs might pass

To the consumer

“I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” by the Proclaimers

When I wake up, well I know I’m going to see

I’m going to see another order for shampoo

When I go out, well I know I’m going to see

I’m going to see more brick-and-mortar closing, too

I would ship 500 miles

And I would ship 500 more

Just to be the online retailer

Who ships directly to your door

Da da da (da da da)

Da da da (da da da)

Da da da dun diddle un diddle un diddle uh da

“Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit lonely but am so glad for my IUD

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit tired of listening to Ivanka’s fake tears

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit nervous about North Korea’s nukes in the sky

(Turn around)

Every now and then I get a little bit terrified that the global temperature is so high

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

(Turn around, bright eyes)

Every now and then I fall apart

“Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

Oh, we’re halfway there

Oh-oh, livin’ on a prayer

Take my hand and we’ll make it, I swear

Oh-oh, livin’ on a prayer

