1. Jar Jar Binks and Liam Neeson (Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace)

Though they were on-screen allies in The Phantom Menace, Binks and Neeson despised each other in real life. Binks said Neeson’s off-camera pranks and goofs created a silly atmosphere on set, which detracted from the serious tone of the film. Neeson thought Binks was a stick in the mud who didn’t know how to have a good time. Allegedly the two haven’t spoken in years.

2. Mister Rogers and King Friday (Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood)

These two had a falling out in the ’60s when King Friday tried to make the Neighborhood of Make-Believe a Communist state. Rogers, a staunch capitalist, called Friday "a dang dirty red… pardon my language" in an interview with Starz magazine. Friday didn’t even attend Rogers’ funeral in 2003.

3. Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy (The Muppets)

Kermit was notoriously distant from the other Muppets. After shooting a scene he would reportedly walk up his trailer stairs, stop, sing two verses of "Halfway Down the Stairs," and then go inside without talking to his co-stars. Kermit and Miss Piggy’s feud began in 1980, when she found out that he starred in a Trident gum commercial without her. Their personal differences famously came to a head on the set of Muppet Treasure Island, where Miss Piggy threw Rizzo at Kermit after he called her acting "over the top." Rizzo was unharmed in the incident.

4. SpongeBob Squarepants and Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

These onscreen BFFs hated working with each other. Pants, a KKK wizard, was extremely bigoted to Star, calling him "a bug-eyed little mollusk," and often telling him to "go back to the tide pools where you belong." Things got even more uncomfortable when it came out that Pants owed Star tens of thousands in gambling debt. The two haven’t spoken since the show wrapped in 2015.

5. Finn and Jake (Adventure Time)

Finn’s drug problem made filming extremely hard. He would show up to set tripping hard, sometimes yelling at the crew. His co-star Jake, a true thespian, once said, "It’s just really unprofessional. I’m trying to do my best work and he’s over here all coked out, trying to flirt with the crew." Finn responded by saying, "Jake needs to chill out and let me live my life, man. Do you guys wanna watch Danny Darko?"

6. James Franco and the boulder his hand was trapped under (127 Hours)

Given that these two shared the screen for so much of the film, their feud might surprise fans. But the boulder felt that Franco’s performance was stealing the focus in their scenes together. When he confronted Franco about this, Franco reportedly said, "You don’t know anything, you stupid rock!" Using his creative pull over the film, Franco edited out much of boulder’s dialogue and was even able to get his name removed from the credits. The two still won’t do cast panels together.

7. William Shatner and William Shatner’s acting ability (Life, in general)

The two co-starred amiably for years on Star Trek, but over time cracks in the relationship appeared. By the late 70’s, Shatner felt that his acting ability was holding his career back. Shatner’s acting ability said Shatner was being "a total diva." The two had a drunken brawl outside a CVS in ’79. They haven’t worked together since. Shatner went on to do many Priceline.com ads, while his acting ability disappeared from the entertainment world completely, except for several small cameos in the popular USA series Psych.