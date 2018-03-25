A follow-up to “20 Practical Uses for Donald Trump’s Hair.”

  1. A 3D model of chaos math differential equation system.
  2. With marinara sauce and sautéed leeks, voila! A cheap Olive Garden spaghetti platter.
  3. The missing, primitive Mesozoic predecessor to modern twine.
  4. A carport for a Geo Metro.
  5. An ego and self-esteem boost for sea sponges in The Caspian Sea with body image issues.
  6. A universal stunt double for any Planet of the Apes 10: Ape-Tokyo Drift cast members.
  7. A guest shrub on The Victory Garden.
  8. A pity right swipe for a tangled mass of Dead Sea seaweed on Tinder.
  9. The long-lost birth mom of adopted tarantulas that brings an Oprah Winfrey Show studio audience to tears.
  10. A cautionary tale for at-risk raccoons about the dangers of heroin addiction.
  11. A deterrent to nuclear strikes and catastrophic selfies, maintaining the international “balance of terrible haircuts” with Kim Jong-un’s hairdo.
  12. A pity right swipe for a Tasmanian devil with personal hygiene issues on Tinder.
  13. The future home of a new DC solid waste treatment facility.
  14. A renewable source of shitty Target sweaters through the year 3035.
  15. A prototype for the Mop of Death™ developed by Martin-Marietta for the US Department of Defense.
  16. A prototype for the Cheese Bag of Death™ developed by Ronco for the US Department of Defense.
  17. A prototype for the Comatose Chinchilla of Death™ developed by PetSmart for the US Department of Defense.
  18. A walk-on in the next Star Trek film as an aging, incontinent Tribble.
  19. Endless fodder for lame-ass comedy list.
  20. A pity right swipe for a Comatose Chinchilla of Death™ in the ICU of Walter Reed Army Veterinary Hospital.

