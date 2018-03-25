A follow-up to “20 Practical Uses for Donald Trump’s Hair.”
- A 3D model of chaos math differential equation system.
- With marinara sauce and sautéed leeks, voila! A cheap Olive Garden spaghetti platter.
- The missing, primitive Mesozoic predecessor to modern twine.
- A carport for a Geo Metro.
- An ego and self-esteem boost for sea sponges in The Caspian Sea with body image issues.
- A universal stunt double for any Planet of the Apes 10: Ape-Tokyo Drift cast members.
- A guest shrub on The Victory Garden.
- A pity right swipe for a tangled mass of Dead Sea seaweed on Tinder.
- The long-lost birth mom of adopted tarantulas that brings an Oprah Winfrey Show studio audience to tears.
- A cautionary tale for at-risk raccoons about the dangers of heroin addiction.
- A deterrent to nuclear strikes and catastrophic selfies, maintaining the international “balance of terrible haircuts” with Kim Jong-un’s hairdo.
- A pity right swipe for a Tasmanian devil with personal hygiene issues on Tinder.
- The future home of a new DC solid waste treatment facility.
- A renewable source of shitty Target sweaters through the year 3035.
- A prototype for the Mop of Death™ developed by Martin-Marietta for the US Department of Defense.
- A prototype for the Cheese Bag of Death™ developed by Ronco for the US Department of Defense.
- A prototype for the Comatose Chinchilla of Death™ developed by PetSmart for the US Department of Defense.
- A walk-on in the next Star Trek film as an aging, incontinent Tribble.
- Endless fodder for lame-ass comedy list.
- A pity right swipe for a Comatose Chinchilla of Death™ in the ICU of Walter Reed Army Veterinary Hospital.